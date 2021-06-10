Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou makes Kenny Dalglish poster admission as he pledges entertaining football

Ange Postecoglou will set Celtic off "in a direction" and hopes to build a team playing a style to make his father proud with entertainment to please the Celtic supporters. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

The Australian revealed an insight to his childhood and the Scottish international who adorned his walls after being confirmed as Celtic manager on Wednesday morning.

His paternal influence and introduction to the sport has continued, he said, in the attacking vein that he grew up enjoying – with the likes of Dalglish a stand-out in his formative football years.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have had a real passion for the game from a very young age, thrust upon me by my father. He loved the entertainers and when I was growing up I had Kenny Dalglish posters all over my wall.

Kenny Dalglish posters adorned a young Ange Postecoglou's wall (Photo by Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images)

“He would always point out the players who were entertaining and attacking and that’s rubbed off on me and I knew the moment I started my coaching career I wanted to produce teams my father would like to watch – that was a basic premise – and that people would want to watch.

"I am as driven to win as anyone else but I have a clear idea how I want my teams to play and that’s to ensure that our supporters don’t sit down for 90 minutes. I want to entertain the faithful at Celtic Park and make sure they are excited about the way the team plays,” he told CelticTV.

Postecoglou’s playing style has been well documented since he emerged as front-runner for the Parkhead post following the end of Celtic’s pursuit of Eddie Howe, and he has a knowledge of the club beyond his childhood – through monitoring potential internationals for his Australian national team.

Ange Postecoglou hopes to bring an entertaining brand of football to Celtic. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

“I’ve always followed Tommy Rogic's career. Daniel Arzani was there and before that Scotty McDonald, so it is a club I’ve followed for a long time. I've seen the performances from last year, have an idea where they’re at and we’ll want to start the season really positively.

“There’s no magic formula for that – just hard work.

"Once I get there I can’t wait to get started with the staff and the players. My job is to make sure they all realise their potential and hopefully produce something special for the club.”

The incoming manager will have to quarantine under the current covid travel restrictions, but once ready to go he is seeking a full buy-in from the staff and colleagues to pursue a return to success for the club – and keep the fans off their seats at Celtic Park.

“I’ll get to know everyone and let them get to know me. I think it’s an important part of the strategy that I set us off in a direction.

"I’ve always said people have to believe in me more than anything else. Anything I say or do beyond that will be fruitless if they don’t believe in me as a person.

“That’ll be my first task – making sure everyone understands me as quickly as possible and then we start with all the facets of the club.

“The priority is to get this club back to where it should be and where the supporters want it to be. There’s no shortcuts – we’ll cover every base and make sure we’re ready for the first game.”