Who is Ange Postecoglou? New Celtic manager announced, when he will start and UEFA Pro-Licence rules

Yokohama's coach Ange Postecoglou has been named the new favourite to be Celtic boss.

Celtic’s search for a new manager has finally ended after they announced the appointment of Australian coach Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic had looked to make Eddie Howe their new manager after lengthy talks, but that collapsed a couple of weeks agao after the club said talks had ended for ‘reasons outwith both his and Celtic’s control.’

Howe looked set to take over at Parkhead this summer, after agreeing terms to replace Neil Lennon.

Australian coach Postecoglou quickly rocketed into the betting as the new favourite, ahead of Scotland boss Steve Clarke, Lucien Favre, Jack Ross and Roy Keane.

Who is Ange Postecoglou?

Postecoglou was in charge of Yokohama F.Marinos boss, and won the league title in 2019.

He began his managerial career claiming silverware with South Melbourne before winning two A-League championships with Brisbane Roar.

Postecoglou then took over the Socceroos, leading the national team into the 2014 World Cup. He left after securing qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

The 55-year-old moved to Yokohama in December 2017 and led them to the final of the J-League Cup, before claiming the J-League championship in 2019.

What has Postecoglou said?

Postecoglou has signed a 12-month rolling contract to move to Glasgow.

He said: “The opportunity that has been given to me is one of the greatest honours in football and the responsibility to lead our magnificent football club into the future is one that I will cherish dearly.

“Celtic is one of ‘the’ names in world football, of that there is no doubt – a giant of a club, a proper footballing institution and so much more – real history, real substance, real authenticity and real soul.

“I know Celtic is a true way of life for so many people and I know the demands which come with this position – I am ready to do all I can to meet those demands.

“I will be doing everything I can to get our great Club back on top and, at the same time, deliver the kind of football which our fans appreciate.

“We want to entertain our fans and we want to win, these are the objectives which I always set myself and which I now begin work on.”

What have Celtic said?

“Celtic is pleased to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as the Club’s first team manager with Ange commencing employment with immediate effect.

“The Board of Celtic is pleased to welcome Ange to the Club and looks forward to working with him in the future.”

When will Postecoglou start? What is happening with UEFA’s Pro-Licence?

A 10-day quarantine stint means Postecoglou is unlikely to be at the club’s Lennoxtown training base on June 17 when the first-team squad report back for the start of their pre-season preparations.