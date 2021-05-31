Goals aplenty in Glasgow if Ange Postecoglou becomes Celtic boss, believes former Rangers winger Matt McKay

Matt McKay had two spells with Brisbane Roar - the first under Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The former Ibrox player worked under the Celtic-linked manager at Brisbane Roar – scoring five times and landing the A-league Premiership and Championship double in 2010-11.

McKay believes the boss’ direct philosophy will entertain the fans with high-scoring matches – and be a hit with the players with his management style.

"Tactically, he's very good, he sets his team up well and brings in players who will do a job for him and will challenge everyone to be better.

Yokohama F.Marinos head coach Ange Postecoglou is believed to be in talks to move to Celtic. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

"He's a great man-manager first and foremost which has shown with Brisbane Roar, the national team and now with Marinos."

The pair worked together in Queensland before McKay switched to Scotland for a season under Ally McCoist at Ibrox, but he only featured three times. Fellow countryman Craig Moore had a significantly more successful time at Ibrox and shares the belief that Postecoglou’s attacking entertaining football would be welcomed in the east end of Glasgow.

McKay, speaking to Sky Sports, added: "Maybe people don't rate Australian coaches or football but he likes a challenge and he'll love the fact people are doubting him already.

"The club needs a massive rebuild after what happened last season so he'll get in there and given time he will play an attacking style of football, possession-based but fairly direct as well.

"It's a case of if the opposition score six, he's happy with his team scoring seven - he's done that throughout his career.

"He's not scared to get out there and take it to teams.”