The Celtic striker could be set for a January exit from the Scottish champions.

Celtic striker Daniel Cummings is being targeted by a trio of Champions League clubs as interest in his signature intensifies ahead of the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old striker has been in prolific form for Celtic’s B team this season, bagging 23 goals across all competitions, but is yet to reach an agreement over a new deal at Celtic Park with his contract due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Cummings has reportedly yet to be offered an extension by the club and finds himself in limbo ahead of the January transfer window, with the striker free to talk to clubs in the new year about a pre-contract agreement. The club moved to tie down his highly-rated teammates Francis Turley and Colby Donovan in the summer, but are seemingly yet to show an interest in extending the striker’s current deal, despite his blistering form.

Celtic would be owed a a compensation fee should he leave, but it is not known how much that would be, meaning they could opt to cash in by accepting a deal this January.

Daniel Cummings of Celtic celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Youth League 2024/25 match between Celtic FC and RB Leipzig. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Last month, reports had linked the teenage hotshot to English Premier League sides Fulham, Wolves and Ipswich Town, while EFL Championship promotion hopefuls Sunderland and Burnley are also thought to hold a strong interest in the Scotland under-19 international.

However, reports now claim that three European clubs have joined the race for the forward’s signature as interest in his services heats up. According to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, Champions League outfit Bologna, Club Brugge and RB Salzburg are now also considering a potential transfer.

Asked whether Cummings stood a chance of first team football last month, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was quoted as saying: “In terms of Daniel’s output, his goals in his games, he’s done very well. But there are a lot of factors I consider when bringing in a young player. Ability is the first thing I look at, but your attitude and application are just as important.”