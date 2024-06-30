The latest transfer news and speculation surrounding Scottish football

Celtic eye Copa America starlet

Celtic are reportedly showing interest in a teenage starlet who has made history with his country at the Copa America. Andy Rojas became the youngest ever player to represent Costa Rica at the tournament when he made a late substitute appearance in the 3-0 defeat to Colombia on Friday. It was the 18-year-old's second senior cap having scored on his senior international debut earlier this month in a 4-0 win over St Kitts & Nevis in a World Cup qualifier. Rojas currently plays as a winger or striker for Liga FPD club Herediano and, according to the Scottish Sun, Celtic are among several European clubs tracking the youngster. Herediano vice president Aquil Ali said earlier this week: "We’ve had conversations with people in Europe and I believe we’ll soon have something more concrete."

English club swoop for Rangers man

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic-linked Andy Rojas in action for Herediano during the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarter-finals against Pachuca. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Rangers winger Scott Wright is reportedly a target for Sheffield Wednesday. The English Championship side have already made contact regarding the winger, according to the Sunday Mail, with Hillsborough boss Danny Rohl said to be an admirer of the 26-year-old. Wright joined Rangers from Aberdeen in 2021 and has played in some of the club's biggest fixtures including the 2022 Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt. However, has has not been a first-team regular and with just one year left on his contract, Rangers would be happy to sell him this summer. Wright came close to joining Turkish side Pendikspor last summer but the move collapsed due to costs.

Taylor green light

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts' bid to bring Costa Rican defender Gerald Taylor to Tynecastle has moved a step closer after the Scottish Football Association approved his move from Saprissa. The 23-year-old, who is predominantly a right-back, is currently with his national team at the Copa America awaiting the green light for the move, as Hearts and Saprissa have agreed terms on a loan-to-buy deal.

Celtic set to lose up and coming attacker

Celtic youngster Rocco Vata is reportedly close to joining Watford. The 19-year-old forward is out of contract this summer after failing to agree a new deal at Parkhead. A move to the English Championship is now on the cards amid reports that the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international. Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph posted on X: "Watford are in advanced talks with Celtic forward Rocco Vata. It’s understood the 19yo has visited the facilities & met with club reps. Watford are offering Vata a four-year deal. Celtic would be due £237,000 in training compensation if he joins Watford."

Hibs target County hitman

Simon Murray has emerged as a transfer target for Hibs, with the Easter Road club weighing up whether to make a move for the Ross County striker. The 32-year-old scored 23 goals in all competitions for the Staggies last season, helping the Dingwall avoid relegation. He previously spent a season at Hibs between 2017 and 2018, playing alongside new Hibs head coach David Gray and scoring a winner in an Edinburgh derby against Hearts. He has since played for Dundee United, Dundee, Queen’s Park, Arbroath, Bidvest Wits and then County, where he was one of their star men and was managed by Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay.

Scotland Under-21 set for £30 move