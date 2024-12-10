Celtic battled out a 0-0 draw away at Dinamo Zagreb as they moved on to nine points in the Champions League.

On a freezing night in the Croatian capital, Celtic were unable to land a killer blow against their hosts in a keenly-contested encounter.

Neither team was able to fashion a serious chance of note in a chess-like battle between the two champions of their respective leagues, with Celtic now sitting on nine points after six rounds of fixtures. Dinamo Zagreb are a point behind them.

Celtic's final two matches are against Young Boys at home and then away at Aston Villa in January, with one more win likely to take them into the play-off round of the newly-revamped competition. Before that, they have Sunday's Premier Sports Cup final to navigate against Rangers on Sunday.

Dinamo Zagreb's final fixtures appear much tougher on paper, heading to Arsenal and then hosting AC Milan.

We give each Celtic player a mark out of ten for their performance at the Maksimir Stadium.

1 . Kasper Schmeichel Good with his feet and was largely untested until the 80th minute, when he looked sharp to turn over a Marko Pjaca header. 7 | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Alistair Johnston Picked up a sore one in the first half to his hip after Marko Rog landed on him. Soldiered on until the break but was unable to participate further and was replaced by Anthony Ralston. Was playing well enough up until that point. 6 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Greg Taylor Was booked just five minutes in when his studs went over the top of Stefan Ristovski's shin. Given he had to tread carefully, he put in a very disciplined defensive performance thereafter and made some vital tackles. One miscue allowed Dinamo in, but did not lead to anything. 7 | Getty Images Photo Sales