The Scotland duo lost ground in the EFL Championship promotion chase after a damaging defeat.

Scotland internationals Ben Doak and Tommy Conway suffered a damaging defeat in their quest for promotion from the EFL Championship after falling to a 3-1 defeat at rivals Leeds United.

On a dramatic night in the English second tier, the Teessiders headed into Tuesday’s mammoth clash on the back of a run that had saw them win four of their last six games. Trailing Daniel Farke’s side by seven points though, Middlesbrough were desperate for a all three points in order to close in on the automatic promotion spots.

However, despite a Maximilian Wöber own goal cancelling out Wilfried Gnoto’s first-half equaliser, Michael Carrick’s side were unable to hold on as late strikes from Dan James and Brenden Aaronson secured a comfortable win for the Yorkshire giants and moved them 10 points clear of the Teessiders in sixth.

The result particularly disappointing for Boro’s Scottish duo, with 18-year-old Doak struggling to get into the game, taking just 26 touches, losing all nine of his duels and scoring 0% for successful dribbles. Meanwhile, his club and international teammate Conway was restricted to a seven minute cameo appearance as a late substitute.

Patrick Roberts rescued a late point for Sunderland in the EFL Championship promotion race. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

On the other side of the North East though, Sunderland had former Celtic loanee Patrick Roberts to thank for keeping them in the hunt for automatic promotion after his dramatic injury-time equaliser rescued a point for the Black Cats at home to Bristol City.

Regis Le Bris’ side looked destined to fall further behind the top two after a scrappy second-half goal from Luke McNally put the Robins into the lead at the Stadium Of Light. Roberts, who won three Scottish Premiership titles during a three-year loan stint at Celtic Park, smashed home deep into injury time to snatch a 1-1 draw and maintain the Black Cats unbeaten home record.

