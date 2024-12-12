The January transfer window is now just days away from opening, and already the transfer rumours are swirling around the Scottish Premiership.

Head coach Brendan Rodgers was able to flex his financial muscle in the summer window, spending £25.5million combined on Arne Engels, Adam Idah and Auston Trusty as he looked to strengthen the champions grips on the Scottish Premiership title.

It has most certainly paid dividends too, with Celtic sitting nine points clear of second-placed Aberdeen having dropped only two points in their opening 15 league games. The Glasgow giants are also on the cusp of securing a Champions League last 16 playoff after losing just one of their six games in Europe.

But with the team playing so well, key players have reportedly garnered interest from the English Premier and beyond. Will they be able to keep their key players at the club this winter - or will the money on offer be too good to turn down for some?

The Scotsman takes a look at 9 players who could depart Celtic next month - and those who are expected to stay.

Daniel Cummings - could leave Has scored 22 goals for Celtic's B team this year, but feels no closer to being involved with the first-team. His contract expires in the summer and Sunderland, Brentford and Fulham have all been linked with January pre-contract moves for hotshot striker.

Kasper Schmeichel - will stay His contract runs out in the summer, but it is expected that will be renewed after a positive start to life at Celtic. Brendan Rodgers' number one goalkeeper is likely to welcome the chance to extend his stay at the club, too.

Odin Thiago Holm - could leave The young Norwegian moved to Glasgow last summer but has had little to no impact for Celtic. Currently injured and out of the first-team picture, it would make sense for him to leave in January - either on loan or permanently.