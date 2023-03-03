Beale's personal abuse, ex-Celtic star lifts lid on exit, positive Hearts news - Scottish football morning briefing

We take a look at some of the main stories this Friday morning in Scottish football ...

Rangers manager Michael Beale has faced stiff criticism from some sections of the Rangers support following the 2-1 defeat by Celtic.

Rangers manager’s personal abuse

Michael Beale has spoken on some of the abuse he has taken as Rangers manager in the wake of Sunday’s 2-1 Viaplay Cup final defeat by Celtic. “Listen, I don’t read it because I remember winning the league unbeaten and there was nothing nice written then,” said the 42-year-old. “So I’m not going to see anything I want to see now. That’s par for the course. Sometimes the personal stuff is what it is. It says more about the person doing the personal stuff than the person on the receiving end. I can’t worry about anybody else’s opinion. I can only focus strongly on winning games. That’s what will make the fans happy.” Full story here.

Juranovic: Why I decided to leave Celtic

Josip Juranovic has explained why he left Celtic for Union Berlin last month, citing added competition in the right-back berth after the arrival of Alistair Johnston. “I knew I would maybe not play two games in a row and maybe play the third one,” said Juranovic. “I didn’t like some of that stuff – because of the national team. If you are not playing regularly for your club, you won’t get called up for the national team. That’s the main reason why I left.” Full story here.

Goodwin: Hoarding pic was blown out of proportion

New Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin met the media for the first time on Thursday and spoke on a variety of topics, not least his dramatic departure from Aberdeen, where he was caught on camera jumping over an advertising hoarding when making a swift exit from Easter Road. “I can assure you, I was looking for the quickest route to my car!" he explained. “The steward pointed me in that direction and that was the way I went." Goodwin also explained why he lost his job at the Dons and what he expects Saturday to be like against his old club. Full story here.

Hearts trio give positive injury update

Three Hearts players who have been out for a significant period of time – Peter Haring, Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce – have spoken on their respective injury issues, with Haring closing in on a return after months on the sidelines with concussion. Full story here.

Hibs’ academy now back on its feet