Hearts have issued a video update from three of their long-term injury victims.

Beni Baningime has not played this season due to an ACL injury.

Peter Haring, Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce have missed large chunks of this season due to fitness issues. Haring suffered a severe concussion incident against Aberdeen back in October and is now back in full training, while Baningime and Boyce are battling back from anterior cruciate (ACL) injuries. However, in a positive update from the trio, each player explained where they are with their respective recoveries.

Beni Baningime, who is back running after his ACL rupture

“It feels great. Obviously, this is an important phase because you need to do everything right. Your body is starting to adjust to running and all those sorts of good things, but it feels like the hard times are kind of gone. You’re coming outside, the boys have been great. It’s good to see the light again.

“There were times when my knee just wasn’t functioning and because he [Liam Boyce] was there, it was so much easier. He would be like: ‘It’s not the end of the world.’ Shortly after that, it just switched up. I think the biggest thing out of this is that we’ve got really close.

“Before this injury, I wasn't really one to get injured and hopefully that will continue after this. I try to stay away from physios as much as possible. Seeing what they are doing and seeing just the different ways they attack different problems, they know exactly what they are doing. It’s been great to see for the first time and hopefully I never see them again.”

Liam Boyce, who is experiencing a serious ACL injury for the second time

“The first time I did it, I was young and you just want to get back playing football. Now I’m a bit older, you have the experience of going through it. I obviously don't want anyone else injured but having Beni [Baningime] or someone that’s always in the gym [helps the recovery]

Liam Boyce is also recovering from an ACL injury, with he and Baningime helping each other a lot.

“Because I had done it before I had experience. I think that’s probably the hardest thing, to know how to control everything in your body. That’s the first phase. The second one is just to get as big and strong as you can. When you get that, it’s just about learning how to run again, jump, land. It’s crazy to think you have to learn how to walk properly again at the start.”

Peter Haring, who has not played since October

“I’m fully back with the team now. That’s actually my first week involved in everything. Three or four weeks before, I was doing pitch work with the physios and was gradually getting better. I’m happy where I am at the moment.

“It took a while longer than we initially thought. First week back after the knock, I thought: ‘It’s actually not a big deal and I’ll be back in no time.’ Symptoms still kept appearing and did not go away for a while so it was unfortunate, but I’m even more happy to be back now.

Peter Haring is back in full Hearts training after concussion.