20 of the best ex-Celtic and Rangers stars playing in the EPL this season - including £25m man, Man Utd ace and talented 'wonderkid'

By Graham Falk

Engagement Journalist

Published 15th Aug 2024, 15:53 BST

From record signings to loan flops who came good, here’s 20 of the best ex-Rangers and Celtic stars playing in the English Premier League this season.

The English Premier League is back this weekend, as Manchester United take on Fulham at Old Trafford to begin the 2024/25 campaign.

Two weeks after the beginning of the domestic season in Scotland, some of England’s biggest clubs will kick off their seasons once again as the world’s most popular league gets set to provide plenty of thrills and spills throughout.

While it’ll never quite have the charm of the Scottish Premiership, there are plenty of football fans across the globe who will be tuning into every single minute of the EPL season - and there are plenty of ex-Rangers and Celtic players likely to be on show!

Many players have made the transition from the Old Firm goldfish bowl to the English top flight with ease, as Virgin van Dijk, Mikel Arteta and Henrik Larsson can attest - but just how many ex-Rangers and Celtic players are currently plying their trade in the EPL?

Here are 20 of the best former Rangers and Celtic talents currently playing their football in the EPL.

1. Ben Doak - Liverpool

The former Celtic youngster has risen to prominence over the last year and was even included in Steve Clarke's Euro 2024 squad before being forced to withdraw due to injury. Now fit again, it is rumoured he is available for loan. However, he could be part of Arne Slot's squad for the opener against Ipswich Town this weekend. | SNS Group

2. Wes Foderingham - West Ham United

'Whit's the goalie daein', Tam?' - it is hard to think of the ex-Rangers goalkeeper without that iconic commentators line. Relegated with Sheffield United last year, he was picked up by the Hammers in the summer on a free transfer. | SNS Group

3. George Edmundson - Ipswich Town

The former Gers defender has been a pivotal part of Ipswich's remarkable journey back to the top tier of English football and is likely to start their opening game against Liverpool this weekend. | SNS Group

4. Abdallah Sima - Brighton

Spent last season on loan at Ibrox and Rangers would love to bring him back to Glasgow. He appears to have no future at Brighton with the Seagulls close to a £40million move for Leeds United's Georginio Rutter. However, Sima remains part of their squad ahead of the game against Everton at Goodison Park. | SNS Group

