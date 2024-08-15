It has rumbled on throughout the summer, but Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers finally got his man earlier this week with the arrival of Adam Idah from Norwich City.

The Republic of Ireland international was confirmed as a Hoops player on Wednesday evening, returning to the club following a stunning loan spell last season saw him score nine goals in 19 appearances - and the Celtic faithful are delighted to see their goal hero return to the East End of Glasgow.

With a transfer fee of £8.5million plus add-ons widely reported, Idah has become one of the most expensive recruits in the club’s history - but where would he place on the list of Celtic’s most expensive signings ever?

Here is the full list of Celtic’s top 20 most expensive transfers in history, from 20-1.

1 . Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink - £4million Arguably the longest name in the history of Celtic, the Dutch striker cost £4million when he moved from PSV Eindhoven.

2 . Alan Stubbs - £4million Celtic paid a fee of £4million to bring the then 25-year-old defender to the club from Bolton Wanderers. Stubbs was a big success in Glasgow and was named in the PFA Team of the Year in his debut campaign, while he also won every domestic trophy during his spell at Celtic Park. Left for Everton in 2001 on a Bosman free transfer.

3 . Maik Nawrocki - £4.3million The Polish defender has endured a difficult year with the Hoops after joining from Legia Warsaw. Currently out of favour with Brendan Rodgers, he could depart this transfer window.