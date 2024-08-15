Here is when Scotland begin their Nations League campaign - and when we can expect Steve Clarke’s squad to be announced.

While the focus of many Scottish fans has been on the return of the domestic season this past fortnight, the Scotland national team are now just weeks away from their return as they get their Nations League campaign underway.

A full 74 days since their heart wrenching Euro 2024 exit to Hungary, Steve Clarke’s squad will return to the national stadium hoping to banish the ghosts of that last minute exit in Germany - and there’s plenty of intrigue as to who will be in his upcoming squad.

It was tough going in Germany during the summer, with Scott McTominay’s goal in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland about as good as it got after being sandwiched between a 5-1 thrashing from hosts Germany and a last minute 1-0 defeat to Hungary. With the focus now on a new campaign though, fans will be intrigued to see how the national team respond to their summer of disappointment.

Want to know when Scotland return to action, who they face and when the squad will be announced? Here is everything you need to know about Scotland’s upcoming fixtures.

When do Scotland play next?

Scotland begin their Nations League campaign back at Hampden Park with a clash against Michał Probierz’s Poland side next month. The Tartan Army have landed a tough group for the upcoming campaign but will start with home advantage as they welcome the likes of Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski. The game will take place on Thursday 5 September, with kick off scheduled for 7.45pm.

Extra tickets for the game were made available, with the link to buy here. The return of international football will feature a double-header of fixtures, with Clarke’s side set to travel to Portugal just a few days later for a match up against Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

When are Scotland’s Nations League fixtures?

After winning promotion to the top division, the Tartan Army will head into League A1 for the new Nations League campaign and face Croatia, Portugal and Poland in a four team group. Scotland’s Nations League fixtures are as follows:

Thursday 5 September - Scotland vs Poland, Hampden Park, 7.45pm

Sunday 8 September - Portugal vs Scotland, Estádio da Luz, 7.45pm UK time

Saturday 12 October - Croatia vs Scotland, Stadion Maksimir, 5pm UK time

Tuesday 15 October - Scotland vs Portugal, Hampden Park, 7.45pm

Friday 15 November - Scotland vs Croatia, Hampden Park, 7.45pm

Tuesday 18 November - Poland vs Scotland, TBC, 7.45pm UK time

When is Scotland’s Nations League squad announced?