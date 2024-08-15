There is just 24 hours to go until the the new English Premier League season gets underway, with Manchester United taking on Fulham at Old Trafford this Friday.

The 2023/24 campaign was full of twists and turns throughout, but ended in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City winning a memorable fourth successive title as they pipped Mikel Arteta and Arsenal to the post on the final day. Ipswich Town achieved remarkable back-to-back promotions to end their 22-year exile from the top tier. Can they stave off relegation?

Elsewhere, Aston Villa landed a top four spot last year and will look to repeat the trick under Unai Emery in 2024/25, though Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will all be breathing down their neck as the top four battle intensifies.

At the opposite end of the table, newly promoted sides Leicester City and Southampton will hoping to avoid immediate relegation, while Everton and Nottingham Forest will be hoping to stave off any relegation threat after last season’s flirtation with the bottom three.

But how do the bookies predict the 2024/25 English Premier League table to look come May?*

*All odds are offered SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

20. Southampton The newly promoted Saints are favourites to go straight back down this season, with title odds of 1500/1.

19. Leicester City After losing their EFL Championship-winning head coach Enzo Maresca to Chelsea in the summer, the Foxes are also expected to join Southampton in the relegation spots with title odds of 1500/1.

18. Ipswich Town After back-to-back promotions, Ipswich fans have been in dreamland these past 24 months. However, the bookies expect them to drop out of the top tier come the end of the campaign, with odds of 1500/1.