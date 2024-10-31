Aberdeen fans will have woken up with an extra spring in their step this morning after Jimmy Thelin’s side went nine points clear of third with a 2-1 win over Rangers at Pittodrie.

Billed as the biggest game of the Scottish Premiership season so far, some had doubted the Dons title credentials, despite their unbeaten start. However, goals in each half from Nicky Devlin and Shayden Morris means they continue to keep pace with Celtic at the top and move well clear of Philippe Clement’s Rangers with a memorable victory.

One of the best atmospheres seen at the famous ground in many years, we’ve put together a brilliant fan photo gallery to allow Aberdeen supporters to relive a famous night in the Granite City.

Here are 17 of the best photos of Aberdeen fans during, before and after the 2-1 win over Rangers on Wednesday. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Three points please! The scoreboard that delighted Aberdeen fans at Pittodrie.

Handshakes A fan welcome left-back Jack MacKenzie ahead of the game at Pittodrie.

Calm before the storm Pittodrie gets set up for a big welcome ahead of the game against Rangers.

Tifo display Aberdeen fans ramp up the atmosphere ahead of kick-off.