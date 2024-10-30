Dons claim 2-1 win to move nine points clear of Rangers

On a captivating night in the north east, Aberdeen's stock rose further - but Rangers and their manager Philippe Clement went deeper south.

The Dons prevailed 2-1 in front of an adoring, sold-out Pittodrie to continue their now astonishing start to the season. In 16 matches under Jimmy Thelin, they have won 15 of them across league and cup. Only Celtic - the team they share top spot with - have been able to dent the suave Swede's Aberdeen revolution.

Goal difference separates them and the champions in the Premiership. On 28 points, they are nine clear of Rangers in third. Genuine belief is coursing through the veins of the Dons faithful.

This victory does significant damage to their bitter rivals Rangers and Clement. Whether it can repaired remains to be seen. This club is in crisis. Miles off it on the pitch and on the back of posting a £17 million loss off it, their fans have had enough. The team is regressing under Clement but still counting the cost of sacking Michael Beale last season, the appetite for another rebuild from the board is not there.

Can Rangers afford to keep this status quo, though? Clement's team does not have direction, a solid enough structure nor enough quality. And it is not just Celtic they have to worry about this term. Aberdeen do not look like a team that is about to go away.

Pittodrie popped at the full-time whistle. Thelin has presided over some excellent results, but this is the biggie. Packed with pace and a spine that Rangers must envy, they caused the visitors so many issues. Their goals came through Nicky Devlin and substitute Shayden Morris but it could have been far simpler had Jamie McGrath not missed a penalty at 1-0. In the end, it did not matter.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates with Ante Palaversa and Nicky Devlin as he scores to make it 2-1 over Rangers at Pittodrie. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Given top billing, this old stadium was full of expectation and hatred. There was a pre-match pyro from both sets of fans, plus a club-organised fireworks display as the teams emerged. Rangers midfielder Connor Barron, who moved from Aberdeen in the summer, was afforded the 'welcome' most expected. His every touch booed, the Red Shed chanted: "If you see Connor Barron break his legs." Vile songs filled the air.

The deadlock was broken on 31 minutes. Aberdeen's impressive left-back Jack MacKenzie easily took the ball past Nicolas Raskin and clipped a cross into the penalty box. Topi Keskinen flicked it on and Devlin came steaming in off the right to hammer the ball home. It was a deserved lead.

A groggy Rangers appeared one punch from the KO already, and McGrath ought to have provided it on 39 minutes when Aberdeen were awarded a penalty after a VAR check for John Souttar handball. Yet the midfielder, who has been so good this season, was timid with his effort and Jack Butland saved easily.

No doubt with Clement's words ringing in their ears, Rangers were sharper at the start of the second period. Their riposte arrived on 64 minutes. Nedim Bajrami has smouldered at best since arriving from Sassuolo on deadline day but this was his moment. The Albanian took the ball inside Devlin and squeezed a shot home off the post. The home crowd was silenced.

Yet it was Aberdeen who netted again on 74 minutes. There was an air of comedy about the strike, with Devlin capitalising on James Tavernier's miscontrol in his six-yard box and while his effort hit the inside of the post, Morris gleefully rammed home from close in.