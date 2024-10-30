Aberdeen v Rangers player ratings and gallery: Two 9/10s, the fall guys and costly clumsy presence

Rangers’ crisis deepened as a 2-1 defeat at Aberdeen left them nine points behind Celtic and the Dons at the top of the Premiership.

Dons full-back Nicky Devlin fired in a opener at Pittodrie after 31 minutes before Gers keeper Jack Butland saved a Jamie McGrath penalty six minutes from the interval as Jimmy Thelin’s side dominated.

The lethargic Light Blues responded after the break and wide-man Nedim Bajrami levelled in the 63rd minute with a fine solo goal only for second-half substitute Shayden Morris to fire in from close range 11 minutes later to heap more pressure on Gers boss Philippe Clement.

In contrast, Thelin is now unbeaten in 16 games since taking over as Aberdeen boss in the summer, winning 15 of those.

The Ibrox club is in turmoil with no permanent chairman, chief executive or director of football while on Tuesday it was revealed they made a net loss of £17.2million last season

Belgian boss Clement has to limp on under the weight of negativity which surrounds him, the team and the club. Rangers’ title hopes have surely gone beyond forlorn.

We give each player a mark out of ten for their display at Pittodrie.

1 . Dimitar Mitov Dealt with everything pretty comfortably and had no chance with Bajrami goal. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Jack Butland Saved an albeit poor penalty from McGrath and was helpless for both Aberdeen goals. 7 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Nicky Devlin What a season this man is having. He bagged a goal, an assist and was a committed force in defence. 9 | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . James Tavernier The captain blocked a shot on the line, but his miscontrol led to winner and then missed a header right at the end. 5 | SNS Group Photo Sales