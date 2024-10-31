Rangers head coach Philippe Clement insisted Wednesday night’s crushing 2-1 loss to Aberdeen was ‘one of the better performances’ from his Ibrox side, but the damaging defeat has heaped the pressure on the Belgian, who is now nine points behind in the Scottish Premiership title race.

The Ibrox boss signed a brand new contract at the start of the campaign, however, many fans and pundits have grave concerns at the team’s meek performances under Clement this season, with former Rangers striker and Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd insisting the club should sack the 50-year-old after the loss at Pittodrie, with the club languishing in third place.

Clement, 50, replaced Michael Beale in the Rangers dugout only 13 months ago, with the English head coach departing Ibrox after a 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen left them seven points behind in the race for the title. However, despite flickering signs of progress upon Clement’s arrival, the Gers now find themselves trailing even further behind, leading many to call for his departure.

But who would be the favourite to take the reins at Rangers if he was to depart? Here are the latest odds*.

1 . Patrick Vieira - 14/1 The ex-Arsenal legend has been out of work since departing Strasbourg by mutual consent in July. Has worked in the EPL with Crystal Palace, and has had varying degrees of success in his managerial career. | Zac Goodwin/PA Wire Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . Steven Davis - 10/1 Now a coach with the Northern Ireland international team, former Rangers captain Davis took temporary charge of the Gers last season following the sacking of Michael Beale, winning one game and losing the other of his two games at the helm. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Steven Gerrard - 8/1 The last man to lead Rangers to a title, he departed under a cloud when he opted to switch Ibrox for Aston Villa. He flopped at Villa Park and currently manages Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. Would he be up for an unlikely return to Glasgow? | John Walton Photo: John Walton Photo Sales