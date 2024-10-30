Ex-Rangers man delivers Aberdeen title verdict and what Philippe Clement cannot do at Pittodrie

Rangers head to Aberdeen looking close the gap

Ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has warned Philippe Clement defeat is not an option as the Ibrox giants head to Aberdeen for a mammoth clash in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

Trailing Aberdeen and Celtic by six points, Rangers’ 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock 10 days ago has left them languishing in third place in the division, while their unbeaten hosts sit joint top of the table with Celtic after winning eight of their first nine games.

While some have questioned their title credentials, Aberdeen know a win at Pittodrie would open nine-point gap over the visiting Gers and firmly cement themselves as title contenders - something Ferguson admits Rangers must prevent from happening.

Aberdeen are unbeaten in the league this season, winning eight of their first nine games. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

“What Rangers can't allow to happen is Aberdeen to go nine points clear or for the gap to stay at six points,” said Ferguson. “Rangers need to make sure it comes down to three points. it's important that they start picking up victories. They had a disappointing result against Kilmarnock away from home. Kilmarnock thoroughly deserved it. It's going to be a big test against Aberdeen.

“You can never rule out the league. That's your bread and butter. Even if you're six points behind at this early stage in the season, you can never give up. Your priority is the league. Rangers, of course, are behind at this moment in time. They'll need to fight really hard, but you can never give up. That has got to be their number one aim - to finish on top at the end of the season.”

Rangers are six points behind Aberdeen and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Of tonight’s opponents, Ferguson admits Jimmy Thelin’s side are beginning to look the real deal, however, the ex-Ibrox skipper revealed he doesn’t believe they have what it takes to sustain a title charge ahead of tonight’s game at Pittodrie in an interview with Gambling.com.

“We’re only nine games into the league season, but they've had a brilliant start,” said Ferguson. “It's certainly good to see a challenge coming from Aberdeen. They've had a fantastic start. When they went down to Celtic Park and came away with a point, that's when I thought to myself Aberdeen are here.