The Scotland squad has a reported market value of £195.8 million. Cr. Getty Images

Scotland Squad Value 2024: The 20 best Scottish footballers ranked on transfer value - including Rangers, Celtic and Man Utd stars

Here are Scotland 20 best Euro 2024 stars ranked in order of their transfer value - from John McGinn to Callum McGregor.

By Graham Falk
Published 26th Mar 2024, 09:07 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 10:37 GMT

As Scotland prepare to make their return to Hampden Park for the Euro 2024 warm-up clash with Northern Ireland on Tuesday night, talk of what players should make the squad for this summer's tournament is rife.

Following an outstanding qualifying campaign, Tartan Army fans are heading to Germany is good spirits and hope they can finally break through to the group stage of a major tournament for the first time in their history. And why not? Looking at Steve Clarke's potential squad for the tournament, there's plenty of quality there and more than enough to realise the dream of making the latter stages of a major competition.

Scotland's squad is worth around £198.5million using their reported market value - but which players are rated the highest? Transfermarkt say they do not use an algorithm and determines the market values based on the discussions in the market value analysis.

Here are Scotland top 20 highest valued players ranked on market value, according to Transfermarkt.

The Liverpool full back is Scotland highest valued player at £30 million.

1. Andy Robertson - £30 million

The Liverpool full back is Scotland highest valued player at £30 million.

The Scotland goal-getter has a value of close to £30 million.

2. Scott McTominay - £27.4 million

The Scotland goal-getter has a value of close to £30 million.

The Aston Villa midfielder has a reported transfer value of £25.7 million.

3. John McGinn - £25.7 million

The Aston Villa midfielder has a reported transfer value of £25.7 million.

The Bologna midfielder has seen his value explode since his Serie A switch.

4. Lewis Ferguson - £20.5 million

The Bologna midfielder has seen his value explode since his Serie A switch.

