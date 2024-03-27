How Scotland's Euro 2024 opponents fared - Germany resurgence, solid Switzerland, unbeaten Hungary

While Scotland were going down to back-to-back defeats to the Netherlands and Northern Ireland over the international break, their three Euro 2024 group stage opponents were busy picking up morale-boosting results.

A sobering 4-0 defeat in Amsterdam on Friday – where Scotland conceded three goals in 14 minutes late in the second half – was followed by a worrying 1-0 loss to Northern Ireland at Hampden on Tuesday. The two defeats extended Scotland's winless run to seven matches since securing qualification for the finals to leave head coach Steve Clarke with plenty to ponder over the next few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Germany – who Scotland face in the tournament opener on June 14 – qualified automatically as hosts but their form over the past year had been largely unimpressive with a group-stage exit at the Qatar World Cup followed by friendly defeats to the likes of Poland, Japan, Turkey and Austria seeing them tumble down to 16th in the Fifa world rankings. However, any concerns over the host nation’s form have been alleviated by two notable victories away to France and home to Netherlands.

Toni Kroos stepped out of international retirement to help Germany post back-to-back wins over France and Netherlands. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz scored after just seven seconds to put Germany ahead in Lyon before Kai Havetz added a second to confirm victory for Julian Nagelsmann's side, who welcomed Toni Kroos back from international retirement. The German resurgence continued in Frankfurt on Tuesday with a 2-1 comeback victory over a Netherlands side who had put four past Scotland just four days earlier. The Dutch led through Joey Veerman's fourth-minute volley, but Maximilian Mittelstadt equalised seven minutes later and Niclas Fullkrug struck an 85th-minute winner.

"The win does us a lot of good," said Nagelsmann, whose team had not won in their previous three matches going into this international break. "We played well, won possession and we adapted our game in terms of positions a bit."

Switzerland, who Scotland will face their second Group A match on June 19, showed they will be a tough nut to crack at the Euros as they followed up a goalless draw in Denmark on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Republic of Ireland on Tuesday. The Swiss edged the friendly encounter in Copenhagen - having more possession and goal attempts than the hosts - and followed that up with another clean sheet in Dublin as a 23rd minute goal from Xherdan Shaqiri earned the victory that ensures Murat Yakin's side have lost just one in their last 12 outings.

Hungary also enjoyed a positive international break with back-to-back victories over Turkey and Kosovo in Budapest extending their unbeaten run to 14 matches stretching back to September 2022. A penalty from Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai secured a 1-0 win over the Turks on Friday with the same player on target along with Zsolt Nagy in a 2-0 win over the Kosovans in Budapest. Scotland will take on Marco Rossi's side in their third and final group game on June 23.