Euro 2024 full fixture list: When and where Scotland, England and potentially Wales will play

Kick-off times are still to be announced but the tournament has now taken shape after the draw

The draw for Euro 2024 was made on Saturday evening in Hamburg and as a result, we now know all the fixtures.

Scotland will open the tournament alongside hosts Germany in Munich and will also take on Switzerland and Hungary. We run you through the full fixture list for the tournament, with kick-off times – apart from the opening match, semi-finals and final – set to be confirmed in the next 48 hours.

Group A: Germany, Hungary, Scotland, Switzerland.

Group B: Spain, Albania, Croatia, Italy.

Group C: England, Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia

Group D: France, Austria, Netherlands, Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia.

Group E: Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, Israel/Bosnia-Herzegovina/Ukraine/Iceland.

Group F: Portugal, Turkey, Czech Republic, Georgia/Luxembourg/Greece/Kazakhstan.

GROUP PHASE FIXTURES

June 14

Germany v Scotland (Munich, 8pm)

June 15

Spain v Croatia (Berlin)Italy v Albania (Dortmund)Hungary v Switzerland (Cologne)

June 16

Serbia v England (Gelsenkirchen)Play-off winner A v Netherlands (Hamburg)Slovenia v Denmark (Stuttgart)

June 17

Austria v France (Dusseldorf)Belgium v Slovakia (Frankfurt)Romania v Play-off winner B (Munich)

June 18

Portugal v Czech Republic (Leipzig)Turkey v Play-off winner C (Dortmund)

June 19

Croatia v Albania (Hamburg)Scotland v Switzerland (Cologne)Germany v Hungary (Stuttgart)

June 20

Spain v Italy (Gelsenkirchen)Denmark v England (Frankfurt)Slovenia v Serbia (Munich)

June 21

Play-off winner A v Austria (Berlin)Netherlands v France (Leipzig)Slovakia v Play-off winner B (Dusseldorf)

June 22

Play-off winner C v Czech Republic (Hamburg)Turkey v Portugal (Dortmund)Belgium v Romania (Cologne)

June 23

Switzerland v Germany (Frankfurt)Scotland v Hungary (Stuttgart)

June 24

Croatia v Italy (Leipzig)Albania v Spain (Dusseldorf)

June 25

Netherlands v Austria (Berlin)France v Play-off winner A (Dortmund)England v Slovenia (Cologne)Denmark v Serbia (Munich)

June 26

Czech Republic v Turkey (Hamburg)Play-off winner C v Portugal (Gelsenkirchen)Slovakia v Romania (Frankfurt)Play-off winner B v Belgium (Stuttgart)

ROUND OF 16

June 29

Match 37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund)

Match 38 2A vs 2B (Berlin)﻿

June 30

Match 39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne)

Match 40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen)﻿

July 1

Match 41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt)

Match 42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf)﻿

July 2

Match 43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich)

Match 44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig)

QUARTER-FINALS

July 5

Match 45 Winner of 39 vs Winner of 37 (Stuttgart)

Match 46 Winner of 41 vs Winner of 42 (Hamburg)﻿

July 6

Match 47 Winner of 43 vs Winner of 44 (Berlin)

Match 48 Winner of 40 vs Winner of 38 (Dusseldorf)

SEMI-FINALS

July 9

Match 49 Winner of 45 vs Winner of 46 (Munich, 8pm)

July 10

Match 50 Winner of 47 vs Winner of 48 (Dortmund, 8pm)

FINAL

July 14