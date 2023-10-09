The stars have been swinging in Scotland this week.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is a unique tournamnet that sees some of the world's top professional golfers team up with amateurs to play rounds at St Andrews, Carnoustie and KIngsbarns golf courses.

Each partnership play a round at each of the courses before the top 60 professionals and the leading 20 pro-am teams progress to a final round at the Home of Golf.

Amongst the amatuers are a liberal smattering of famous faces from the worlds of music, film, media and sport - relishing the chance to swing alongside the pros.

Here are 13 of the celebs enjoying the tournament - before heavy rain forced play to be abandoned.

2 . Bill Murray Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray hitches a lift on a caddy car. Photo Sales

3 . Tico Torres Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres lines up a putt. Photo Sales