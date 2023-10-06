Dunhill Championship 2023 Celebs: 17 pictures of stars including Bill Murray enjoying the golf tournament
The stars have been swinging in Scotland this week.
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is a unique tournamnet that sees some of the world's top professional golfers team up with amateurs to play rounds at St Andrews, Carnoustie and KIngsbarns golf courses.
Each partnership play a round at each of the courses before the top 60 professionals and the leading 20 pro-am teams progress to a final round at the Home of Golf.
Amongst the amatuers are a liberal smattering of famous faces from the worlds of music, film, media and sport - relishing the chance to swing alongside the pros.
Here are 13 of the celebs enjoying the tournament - which runs from October 5-9.