1 . Rory McIlroy - 11/10

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy made history in the most dramatic of fashions when he win the Masters in a playoff with Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose. In doing so he became only the sixth player to complete the grand slam of the four major titles in golf - and the first European to achieve the feat. He's a hot 11/10 favourite to also win the SPOTY award, but has drifted out since his Green Jacket win. | Getty Images