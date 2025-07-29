The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award (or SPOTY) was first held in 1954 when around 14,500 voters decided (controversially, in retrospect) to crown Christopher Chataway over fellow runner Roger Bannister.
Since then the winners read like a roll call of British sporting greats, with the likes of Mo Farah, Ian Botham, Nick Faldo, Steve Redgrave, Lewis Hamilton, Kelly Holmes and David Beckham all lifting the trophy.
This year it looks like Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy is the one to beat after his history-making win at the Masters.
But several of the history-making Lionesses might have something to say about that - with England winning their second consecutive European Championship.
Here are the 13 sportspeople the bookies reckon have the best chance of being crowned SPOTY 2025.
1. Rory McIlroy - 11/10
Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy made history in the most dramatic of fashions when he win the Masters in a playoff with Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose. In doing so he became only the sixth player to complete the grand slam of the four major titles in golf - and the first European to achieve the feat. He's a hot 11/10 favourite to also win the SPOTY award, but has drifted out since his Green Jacket win. | Getty Images
2. Chloe Kelly
It's fair to say that without Chloe Kelly England probably wouldn't have won their second successive European Championship. She scored a rebounded penalty to take a last-minute win against Italy in the semi-final, then provided the cross that led to the Alessia Russo equaliser before scoring the winning penalty. No wonder she's now 13/8 SPOTY second favourite. | Getty Images
3. Hannah Hampton - 5/1
The other Lioness' hero at the European Championship was goalie Hannah Hampton. Without her many penalty saves, England would not have claimed their first major football championship on foreign soil. She's the 5/1 third favourite. | Getty Images
4. Lando Norris - 9/1
Lando Norris was runner up in the F1 Drivers' Championship last year for McLaren and has won eight Grands Prix in his career. He's currently trailing teammate Oscar Piastri by 16 points, but if he can overhaul that lead by the end of the season his odds will certainly narrow further from their current 9/1. | Getty Images