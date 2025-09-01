Detectives say enquiries are ongoing into the incident at a campsite near Loch Ness.

A man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy at a campsite near Loch Ness.

A major investigation was launched after officers received a report a boy had been approached within his tent at Loch Ness Bay Campsite in Drumnadrochit between 12.20am and 1am on July 31.

The boy’s family were in a tent next to him. At the time, detectives said a man approached the boy's tent, carried out the sexual assault and left the area.

It was reported last month that detectives had seized more than 1,500 hours of CCTV footage in their investigation into the sexual assault.

A 44-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detectives have thanked the local community, especially businesses, for coming forward with information during the investigation.

The incident happened at Loch Ness Bay campsite. | Google Maps

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said: "We would like to thank the local community for their support during our investigation, in particular local businesses and those who came forward with information."