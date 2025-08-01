Police have said: "This sexual assault was carried out on a young boy, who was camping overnight with his family, and it is vital we trace the man responsible as soon as possible.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say they have launched a "significant" investigation after an eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted at a campsite in Drumnadrochit.

The child was in a tent at the Loch Ness Bay campsite when the incident took place between 12.20am and 1am on Thursday. His family was in a tent next to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Loch Ness Bay campsite | Google Maps

Detectives said a man approached the boy's tent, carried out the sexual assault and left the area.

They are looking for a bald man aged between 35 and 50, who is about 5ft 10in tall.

Detective Inspector Christopher Macleod said: "This sexual assault was carried out on a young boy, who was camping overnight with his family, and it is vital we trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

"A dedicated team of officers are carrying out investigations, including carrying out inquiries in the local area and reviewing all available CCTV footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would urge anyone who was staying in the Drumnadrochit area to come forward, as any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital."

Make sure you keep up with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

He asked anyone who saw someone loitering in the area to get in touch, adding: "I am also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage, or who has seen something suspicious.

"We understand the significant impact this will have on the local community and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far.

"This incident will be very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please be reassured this is a significant investigation and there will be a large police presence in the area.

"This includes uniformed and plain-clothed officers from the local division."