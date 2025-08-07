The eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in his tent at a campsite in Drumnadrochit

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are re-appealing for information after seizing more than 1,500 hours of CCTV footage in an investigation into the sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy at a campsite near Loch Ness.

Police said officers had visited almost 100 properties as part of enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man approached the child within his tent at the Loch Ness Bay Campsite in Drumnadrochit between 12.20am and 1am on Thursday, July 31. His family were in an adjacent tent at the time.

The man sexually assaulted the boy before leaving the area.

The Loch Ness Bay campsite | Google Maps

As part of the investigation, detectives are now trawling CCTV and making door-to-door enquiries, as well as tracing visitors who were staying at the campsite at the time of incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 35 and 50 years of age, around 5ft 10ins tall, and bald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said: "We have significant resources dedicated to this investigation and are fully committed to finding the individual responsible

"Please be assured there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes and officers have seized more than 1,500 hours of public and private CCTV footage. As part of our investigation, we have specialist resources from across the country assisting local officers.

"We have had a good response from the public so far, but I would again urge anyone with information to please come forward. Please think back - were you in the area at the time? Did you notice anyone matching the suspect's description?

"Even if it doesn’t seem significant, please pass any information on. It could prove crucial to our investigation."

Police are continuing to support the boy and his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Judy Hill said: "I would like to thank everyone for their help so far, including local businesses. We understand this incident will be very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community. I would encourage anyone with any concerns, or any information, to approach local officers or call 101."