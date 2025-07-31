Kirkcaldy crash: Four taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash
Police were called to a crash on Invertiel Road, just outside of Kirkcaldy, about 5.50pm on Wednesday involving a white Seat Leon, a grey Vauxhall Corsa and a black Toyota Auris.
Three men, aged, 64, 56 and 19, and a woman, aged 17, were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
The road was closed to allow enquiries to be carried out. It reopened around 12.15am on Thursday.
Sergeant Lee Walkinshaw said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash, or saw the vehicles involved prior to the collision, to contact us.
“I would also ask anyone who was on the road around the time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 2927 of July 30.
