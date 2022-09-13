Sam Fender will be taking a break from his career after becoming concerned about his mental health.

Sam Fender is putting his career on hold for two months to look after his mental health after admitting he’s “neglected myself for over a year now and haven't dealt with things that have deeply affected me”.

The singer has had a hugely successful 2022 so far, with a lauded set at Glastonbury, Brit and Ivor Novello award wins, and a nomination for the Mercury Music Prize for his critically-acclaimed album ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

Here’s everything we know.

What gigs have been cancelled?

Sam Fender will no longer be playing headline gigs on September 22 at Portland’s Wonder Ballroom, September 24 at Seattle’s Showbox at the Market, and September 25 at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom.

He’s also pulled out of supporting Florence and the Machine in Boston on September 14 and at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden on September 16.

An appearance at the Las Vegas Life Is Beautiful festival will also no longer be going ahead.

When will Sam Fender return to live performance?

The singer has said he will be returning to the stage for the Australian leg of his world tour.

He is due to play sold out gigs in Melbourne on Friday, November 18, Sydney on Tuesday, November 22, and Brisbane on Thursday, November 24.

An additional show has been added due to popular demand in Sydney on Saturday, November 26.

When will Sam Fender play live in the UK again?

Fender has announced two huge homecoming gigs next year at Newcastle United’s St James Park on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10.

Limited tickets are still available here.

What did Sam Fender say?

Here is the full statement that Sam Fender posted on Instagram:

"It seems completely hypocritical to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don't take the time to look after my own mental health. I've neglected myself for over a year now and haven't dealt with things that have deeply affected me. It's impossible to do this work on myself while on the road and it's exhausting feigning happiness and wellness for the sake of business. My friends and colleagues have been worried about me for a while and it's not going to get better unless I take the time to do so.

"I am eternally overwhelmed by the love and support of our fans and I hate to let you down, but the state of my wellbeing is starting to affect everything I do, including my performances... I refuse to go out there and not give it my all EVERY time, as you all deserve nothing less.

"As a result, I'm sadly going to have to take some time off the road. We are cancelling our 3 remaining headline shows in the US and pulling out of the shows with Florence and the Machine, as well as Life is Beautiful Festival. I'm also especially sorry to everyone who's been waiting for news on the news on the rescheduled UK record store dates, but the decision has been taken to cancel these shows (hopefully we can work something out for those ticket holders, you'll hear from us soon) so I can come back stronger.

“Super excited for Australia in late November and everything to come in 2023 - St James' Park man, f***ing unbelievable.

"I can't express how grateful we are to have such an awesome fan base. I've met a fair few of you over the years and those encounters have genuinely restored my faith in humanity, you're all sound as f***."

"Me and the boys are burnt out and we need this time.

"Thank you for always sticking by us".