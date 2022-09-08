Mercury Prize 2022: The artists battling it out for the Mercury awards including Harry Styles, Self Esteem, Sam Fender and Little Simz
Harry Styles, Sam Fender, Self Esteem and Little Simz are among the acts in the running for the prestigious Mercury Prize.
Ten of the 12 acts battling it out for the prestigious award, which recognises the best British album of the year, are nominated for the first time.
This year’s awards show will feature a variety of live performances from all of the nominees apart from Styles, who will not be in attendance at Thursday evening’s ceremony due to currently being on tour in the US.
The show will be hosted by DJ and radio host Lauren Laverne, while Irish broadcaster and DJ Annie Mac will undertake the role of guest presenter.
