Ten of the 12 acts battling it out for the prestigious award, which recognises the best British album of the year, are nominated for the first time.

This year’s awards show will feature a variety of live performances from all of the nominees apart from Styles, who will not be in attendance at Thursday evening’s ceremony due to currently being on tour in the US.

The show will be hosted by DJ and radio host Lauren Laverne, while Irish broadcaster and DJ Annie Mac will undertake the role of guest presenter.

1. Singer-songwriter Self Esteem Self Esteem is nominated for her album Prioritise Pleasure.

2. Little Simz Little Simz is nominated for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

3. Wet Leg Wet Leg's self titled album is nominated.

4. Kojey Radical Kojey Radical is nominated for his his album Reason to Smile