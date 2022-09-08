News you can trust since 1817
Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Self Esteem and Little Simz are among the acts in the running for the prestigious Mercury Prize.

Harry Styles, Sam Fender, Self Esteem and Little Simz are among the acts in the running for the prestigious Mercury Prize.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:01 am

Ten of the 12 acts battling it out for the prestigious award, which recognises the best British album of the year, are nominated for the first time.

This year’s awards show will feature a variety of live performances from all of the nominees apart from Styles, who will not be in attendance at Thursday evening’s ceremony due to currently being on tour in the US.

The show will be hosted by DJ and radio host Lauren Laverne, while Irish broadcaster and DJ Annie Mac will undertake the role of guest presenter.

1. Singer-songwriter Self Esteem

Singer-songwriter Self Esteem, Rebecca Lucy Taylor, performing at the Forwards Festival in Bristol. Self Esteem is nominated for her album Prioritise Pleasure.

Photo: Ben Birchall

2. Little Simz

Little Simz attending the announcement of the shortlist for 2022 Mercury Music Prize. Little Simz is nominated for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Photo: Ian West

3. Wet Leg

Wet Leg performing on the Park Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture date: Friday June 24, 2022. Wet Leg's self titled album is nominated.

Photo: Ben Birchall

4. Kojey Radical

Kojey Radical attending the announcement of the shortlist for 2022 Mercury Music Prize. Kojey Radical is nominated for his his album Reason to Smile

Photo: Ian West

