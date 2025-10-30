Martin Compston will co-host this year'sHoolie in the Hydro: The Big Yin. | Getty Images

Martin Compston and Julie Fowlis will host this year’s Hoolie in the Hydro, paying tribute to Sir Billy Connolly.

Martin Compston is set to co-host this year’s highly anticipated Hoolie in the Hydro: The Big Yin.

The Greenock-born actor, who is known for roles in shows such as Line of Duty and The Rig, will host the celebration of Scottish music and culture alongside folk singer Julie Fowlis, who has fronted the event since its launch in 2022.

Compston shared that he was excited to be involved in this year’s edition, which will honour legendary comedian, musician and actor Sir Billy Connolly.

Billy Connolly performing at the New Victoria Theatre, now the Apollo Victoria Theatre, in London, 15th October 1975. | Getty Images

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be part of Hoolie in the Hydro. It goes from strength to strength each year celebrating the very best of Scottish music and culture, no one epitomises that more than Big Banana Feet himself, Sir Billy Connolly. Join us as we say slàinte to the Big Yin.”

Taking place at the OVO Hydro on Saturday, December 13, it will bring Glasgow’s 850th anniversary celebrations to a close with the line up for Hoolie in the Hydro: The Big Yin including performances from some of Scotland’s best musicians such as Elephant Sessions, Trail West, Mànran and Beluga Lagoon.

There will also be appearances from Scottish actress and comedian Elaine C Smith and Still Game star Gavin Mitchell - AKA Bobby the Barman - as well as a tribute to Sir Billy at the end of the night.

Gary Innes and Elaine C Smith ahead of the 2025 Hoolie in The Hydro. | Hoolie in the Hydro

Ahead of the night, organiser, broadcaster and musician Gary Innes promises this year’s Hoolie will be the “biggest and most memorable” yet.

He said: “To have someone of Martin’s calibre co-hosting Hoolie in the Hydro is a real coup, not just for the event but for all who hold Scottish music and culture close to their hearts.

“Martin’s passion for Scotland and its people is evident in everything he does, and having him pay tribute to Sir Billy Connolly makes this year’s Hoolie even more significant.

“We couldn’t be prouder to have him on board and I know him and Julie Fowlis will make a fabulous team.”

Fittingly for an event paying tribute to the Big Yin, Parkinson’s UK has been announced as the 2025 charity partner in recognition of Sir Billy’s journey with the condition.