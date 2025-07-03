Harper Blue Hamilton and Elaine C. Smith star in Paul Black's Govan Fair Queen. | BBC Scotland / Shakehaus

Written and directed by Paul Black, Govan Fair Queen stars Elaine C Smith and Harper Blue Hamilton with Julie Wilson Nimmo also set to appear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A “heartfelt and hilarious” new short film starring Scottish icon Elaine C Smith, will soon be released on BBC Scotland.

Titled Govan Fair Queen, the short comes from rising Glasgow filmmaker and comedian Paul Black who said the project was based “roughly” on his childhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows 9-year-old Abigail as she is reluctantly roped into entering the annual Govan Fair competition by her gran Linda. With a dream holiday to Florida at stake, tensions rise and a long-standing rivalry is reignited.

Harper Blue Hamilton will make her onscreen debut as Abigail, with Smith playing her larger-than-life grandmother.

Balamory and Scot Squad actress Julie Wilson Nimmo will also appear as one of the judges.

Described as “a celebration of working-class pride, local legacy, and intergenerational love set in the heart of Govan”, crews were spotted filming in Glasgow earlier this year with The Govan Fair committee even loaning the production the authentic Govan Fair Queen crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Govan Fair Queen highlights ‘the joy in working class communities’

Black, a two-time Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award nominee, said it was a “joy” to make the short.

He said: “It was a joy to work with such a talented cast and crew on a wee story (roughly) based on my childhood, The Govan Fair holds a special place in the community’s heart, and I loved bringing it to life on screen.

“It celebrates the humour and tenacity of the women I grew up around, highlighting the joy in working class communities that is often overlooked in stories about us.”

The film is executive produced by Margarita Veberaite for Shakehaus and produced by Lauren Lamarr, with editorial input, accessibility support, and local engagement support from The Portal Studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three judges for the Govan Fair Queen contest seated in a row in a town hall. The head judge, played by Julie Wilson Nimmo, sits in the middle | BBC Scotland / Shakehaus

Moya Crowley, the creative director of The Portal Studios, said they were proud to support a film which celebrates “authentic local storytelling”.

She added: “Paul’s voice shines throughout this story, capturing the spirit, humour and strength of the community.”

How to watch Govan Fair Queen?

Govan Fair Queen will be released on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday, July 14. It will also be broadcast on BBC Scotland at 9.30pm on the same day.