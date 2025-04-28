Musical career of 'Scottish hero' Billy Connolly to be celebrated at 'world’s biggest ceilidh'

Billy Connolly started out as a musician on the Glasgow folk scene

He is a much-loved Scottish figure, best-known for his astute observational stand-up comedy.

Now, the arguably lesser-known musical achievements of Sir Billy Connolly which launched his career as a performer are to be celebrated at an event in his home city of Glasgow.

Bill Connolly’s life and music will be celebrated at the event. | Getty Images

Hoolie in the Hydro: The Big Yin will take place in the OVO Hydro, in December, where a cast of musicians will pay tribute to Sir Billy, his humour and his love and affinity for folk music as the night’s finale.

The line up of singers will play their part in marking 60 years since Sir Billy formed the beloved Humblebums and pay tribute to one of Glasgow’s most iconic sons as the city celebrates its 850th birthday.

Sir Billy, 82, was entrenched in the Glasgow folk scene in the 1960s, regularly playing sessions in the Scotia Bar and releasing music as one half of the Humblebums. His folk roots and love for the banjo have remained close to his heart throughout his remarkable career, which has taken him to stages, screens and award ceremonies the world over.

Organiser and Scottish cultural luminary Gary Innes said he had agreed the event with Connolly, who now lives in the US.

He said: “Billy Connolly is a true Glasgow and Scottish hero and his big personality, love for folk music and the joy of people coming together to have a great time, really made him the perfect inspiration for this year’s Hoolie in the Hydro.

“It’s 60 years since Billy formed the Humblebums and 2025 is Glasgow’s 850th birthday. As one of the city’s great success stories and most famous sons, we just had to tip our hat to the Big Yin.”

Mr Innes added: “We’ll have some fabulous names to announce in the coming months who will join us for the tribute and share their most treasured Billy songs – I can’t wait to see the Hydro all singing and laughing along this December. I’m also delighted to have some of the brightest names on the Scottish traditional music scene join the bill and showcase the energy, ambition and fun to be found on the folk scene today, so come join us for a good bit of nonsense and the ultimate celebration of Glasgow.”

Scottish comedian and actor Billy Connolly | PA

Renowned Scottish fiddler Aly Bain, who played alongside Sir Billy for years, will be part of the tribute.

He said: “Billy and I started our careers on a motorbike with a sidecar, and things only got better from there.

“Since then, Billy and I have shared over 50 years of friendship and countless great memories. He’s a very special man and friend, and I’m really looking forward to celebrating the incredible life and times of my old pal at the Hydro.”

Now in its fourth year, Hoolie in the Hydro is known as the world’s biggest ceilidh, featuring a line-up from across Scotland’s folk and traditional music scene.

Earlier this month, the concept travelled across the Atlantic with the inaugural and hugely successful Hoolie in New York, which saw Mànran, Julie Fowlis, Dougie MacLean and other Scottish stars take over Carnegie Hall - one of the most prestigious music venues in the world.

Sir Billy, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease over ten years ago, has been based in the US for more than 30 years, with his wife, Pamela Stevenson.