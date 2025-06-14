'It's distressing': Folk singer's heartfelt message about net-zero impact on Scottish Highlands
A Scottish folk singer has shared a heartfelt message on social media showing her concern about the impact of net zero-related developments across a place she calls home and sings about - the Highlands.
Julie Fowlis, who sings in Gaelic and is a multi-instrumentalist, said there was a feeling of “overwhelm and distress” among a number of communities stretching across the northern region.
The singer said she was not against decarbonisation, but rather wanted to highlight the plight of some rural areas in the race for net zero.
Scottish singer Kate Victoria, aka KT Tunstall, showed her support for Ms Fowlis’s message by commenting with hearts on the social media post.
It comes after the annual All Energy conference last month where energy bosses spoke about the need to double the level of grid transmission infrastructure in just the next five years.
Ms Fowlis shared the message ahead of a community council convention taking place near Inverness over the weekend.
Some 45 community councils from across the Highlands are due to meet to discuss the impact of renewable energy infrastructure on the area both now and in the future.
The musician called on others to join in the event, which is open to the public, to raise help awareness of the changes happening in the landscape.
Ms Fowlis said: “This event is happening such is the depth of feeling regarding the industrialisation of the Highlands in the name of green energy.
“Everyone that I know who is involved in this campaign believes so strongly in the need to decarbonise and to tackle the very real threat of climate change. However, there is a great feeling of overwhelm and distress right across the Highlands.
“Such is the sheer scale of projects that are being foisted upon our communities with no proper consultation and no proper communication. We are being badly let down by our representatives from Highland level up to national government level.”
The singer added: “As someone who lives, works and who is inspired and sings about these landscapes, it’s really distressing to see what is to come, what has been planned. Our communities need a voice.
“By gathering together and working together, we hope we can raise awareness about what is happening and how it will impact people’s lives, their wellbeing, their work. We all care deeply for this environment and we want to do the right thing by our communities.”
The convention takes place in Beauly on Saturday.
The Highland village has been divided over Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks plans for a substation to accompany a new 400 kV overhead line between Spittal, Beauly, and Peterhead.
