Sir Billy Connolly (the 'Big Yin') turns 80 today, he was born on November 24, 1942.Sir Billy Connolly (the 'Big Yin') turns 80 today, he was born on November 24, 1942.
Billy Connolly’s Best Jokes: 80 of the Big Yin’s funniest jokes and one liners

One of Scotland's most treasured, Sir Billy Connolly has been making us laugh for decades. Here are 80 of the Big Yin's best jokes and one liners.

By Graham Falk
Published 27th Dec 2023, 08:37 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 08:41 GMT

Sir Billy Connolly is an international superstar, a Scottish national treasure and an actor, singer and comedian to boot.

From dominating the music scene to packing the patter with comedy shows that have left global audiences crying with laughter, the Big Yin has no shortage of talent and acts as an inspiration given he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013 yet continued to boast an incredible career and even become knighted by 2017.

Now, aside from being hilarious himself he has also teamed up with the BBC as a mentor offering young comedians tips for a successful career - a true gentleman and a scholar.

In celebration of Sir Billy Connolly, we've pieced together 80 of his finest jokes, one liners and quips over his epic career..

“Scottish-Americans tell you that if you want to identify tartans, it’s easy – you simply look under the kilt, and if it’s a quarter-pounder, you know it’s a McDonald’s.”

1. Billy Connolly on... Scottish Heritage

“Scottish-Americans tell you that if you want to identify tartans, it’s easy – you simply look under the kilt, and if it’s a quarter-pounder, you know it’s a McDonald’s.” Photo: Submitted

“Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes. After that who cares? He’s a mile away and you’ve got his shoes!”

2. Billy Connolly on... Judging others

“Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes. After that who cares? He’s a mile away and you’ve got his shoes!” Photo: YouTube Screenshot

“I hate all those weathermen, too, who tell you that rain is bad weather. There’s no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothing, so get yourself a sexy raincoat and live a little.”

3. Billy Connolly on... The weather

“I hate all those weathermen, too, who tell you that rain is bad weather. There’s no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothing, so get yourself a sexy raincoat and live a little.” Photo: Submitted

“I’m a huge film star, but you have to hurry to the movies because I usually die in the first 15 f***ing minutes. I’m the only guy I know who died in a f***ing Muppet Movie.”

4. Billy Connolly on... Being a movie star

“I’m a huge film star, but you have to hurry to the movies because I usually die in the first 15 f***ing minutes. I’m the only guy I know who died in a f***ing Muppet Movie.” Photo: PA

