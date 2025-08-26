Chappell Roan has two dates with Edinburgh this August. | AFP via Getty Images

Here’s what you should be hearing at the two gigs this week.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chappell Roan rose to global fame after her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess became a sleeper hit months after its release in 2023 - thanks to the single Good Luck, Babe! which went top 10 around the world.

Further hits followed, including Hot to Go! and Pink Pony Club, and she won the award for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her concert last year at Glasgow’s O2 Academy was one of the hottest gigs of the year, selling out far in advance, and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with two more gigs this month.

She’ll be playing the shows at the 60,000-capacity Royal Highland Showground on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, August 26 and Wednesday, August 27.

Support will come from former Little Mix singer JADE.

We’ve taken a sneaky look at both singers’ likely setlists, just in case you want to time a quick emergency visit to the toilet or the bar.

Here’s the lowdown.

What is Chappell Roan’s likely setlist in Edinburgh?

The star seems to be playing a near-identical setlist on every show of her current tour. So expect to hear these songs:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl Femininomenon After Midnight Naked in Manhattan Guilty Pleasure Casual The Subway HOT TO GO! Barracuda Picture You Kaleidoscope The Giver Red Wine Supernova Coffee Good Luck, Babe! My Kink Is Karma Pink Pony Club

What is JADE’s likely setlist?

Don’t expect JADE to stray far from the festival set she’s been playing at gigs over the summer. Expect to hear the following: