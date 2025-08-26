Chappell Roan Edinburgh Setlist: Here's what the star - and support JADE - are expected to play at the Summer Sessions gigs
Chappell Roan rose to global fame after her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess became a sleeper hit months after its release in 2023 - thanks to the single Good Luck, Babe! which went top 10 around the world.
Further hits followed, including Hot to Go! and Pink Pony Club, and she won the award for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.
Her concert last year at Glasgow’s O2 Academy was one of the hottest gigs of the year, selling out far in advance, and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with two more gigs this month.
She’ll be playing the shows at the 60,000-capacity Royal Highland Showground on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, August 26 and Wednesday, August 27.
Support will come from former Little Mix singer JADE.
We’ve taken a sneaky look at both singers’ likely setlists, just in case you want to time a quick emergency visit to the toilet or the bar.
Here’s the lowdown.
What is Chappell Roan’s likely setlist in Edinburgh?
The star seems to be playing a near-identical setlist on every show of her current tour. So expect to hear these songs:
- Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl
- Femininomenon
- After Midnight
- Naked in Manhattan
- Guilty Pleasure
- Casual
- The Subway
- HOT TO GO!
- Barracuda
- Picture You
- Kaleidoscope
- The Giver
- Red Wine Supernova
- Coffee
- Good Luck, Babe!
- My Kink Is Karma
- Pink Pony Club
What is JADE’s likely setlist?
Don’t expect JADE to stray far from the festival set she’s been playing at gigs over the summer. Expect to hear the following:
- IT girl
- Midnight Cowboy
- Wasabi
- FUFN
- Plastic Box
- Shout Out to My Ex / Sweet Melody / Woman Like Me / Touch
- gossip
- Fantasy
- Angel of My Dreams
