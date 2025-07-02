Starring Glen Powell, a number of locations around Glasgow can be spotted in The Running Man trailer.

The first trailer for Edgar Wright’s reboot of The Running Man has been released, after filming in Scotland last year.

Based on the Stephen King novel, and a reboot of the 1987 film of the same name starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the upcoming film from Wright instead casts Twisters star Glen Powell in the lead role.

After filming in Glasgow last year, the first trailer for The Running Man gives fans a look at the dystopian society in which the film takes place.

A number of city centre locations are recognisable in the trailer, including Alea Casino in Glasgow Quay and the OVO Hydro and SEC Armadillo. Streets such as Hope Street, Renfrew Street and St Vincent Street were also used while shooting Wright’s latest movie.

Outside of Glasgow’s starring role, the first look trailer introduces us to Powell’s character Ben Richards, a working-class man looking to save his sick daughter. Desperate, he enters a TV game show which pits its contestants against professional killers, with the chance of earning more money the longer he survives.

The sci-fi film also stars Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo and Michael Cera, and it is Wright’s first film since 2021’s Last Night in Soho.

Josh Brolin stars in The Running Man. | Ross Ferguson

The director, who is best known for movies such as Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead, co-wrote the script with Michael Bacall, who he previously worked alongside for Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Powell has already returned to Scotland, having been seen filming in Glasgow and Edinburgh for J.J. Abrams upcoming project “Ghostwriter”.