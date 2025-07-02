The Running Man: Everything you need to know including 2025 release date, filming locations and cast
A new take on Stephen King’s novel, The Running Man will arrive in cinemas around the world in a few months.
Starring Glen Powell and directed by Edgar Wright, the blockbuster was shot in Glasgow last year with many locations around the city centre closed for filming.
With the first trailer now released - and Glasgow clearly visible throughout - here is everything you need to know about The Running Man.
The Running Man 2025 release date
The Running Man is set to be released in cinemas on November 7, 2025.
It was initially scheduled to open later in the month, but was moved up in order to avoid competing with Wicked: For Good.
Edgar Wright at the helm of The Running Man reboot
Best known for films such as Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, English filmmaker Edgar Wright is the director of The Running Man (2025).
Though it follows in the footsteps of the 1987 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wright promises that his version will be more faithful to the book.
Speaking of...
What is The Running Man about?
Based on the 1982 novel by Stephen King - who published the book under the pseudonym Richard Bachman - The Running Man is set in a dystopian society where the most popular show on television is a deadly competition which pits contestants, known as Runners, up against professional assassins.
The runners must survive being hunted for 30 days with their every move broadcast to the public, all in the hopes of winning an increasing cash prize.
Working-class Ben Richards (Powell), in a desperate bid to save his sick daughter, is convinced by the show’s producer Dan Killian (Josh Brolin) to enter the game as a last resort.
As he competes, and becomes a fan-favourite, Richards begins to threaten the entire system with his defiant nature which then forces him into not only outwitting the Hunters, but also those hoping for his failure at home.
The Running Man cast
After his success in films such as Anyone But You, Hit Man and Top Gun: Maverick, Powell leads the cast of The Running Man as protagonist Ben Richards.
He is joined by his Twisters co-star Katy O’Brian, as well as Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo and Michael Cera. Other cast members include Lee Pace and Sean Hayes, as well as William H. Macy.
Here is the cast of The Running Man (2025)
- Glen Powell as Ben Richards
- Josh Brolin as Dan Killian
- Michael Cera as Elton
- Colman Domingo as Bobby Thompson
- Katy O’Brian as a contestant
- Daniel Ezra as a contestant
- Lee Pace as Evan McCone
- William H. Macy
- Sean Hayes
- David Zayas as Richard Manuel
- Jamye Lawson as Sheila
- Emilia Jones
The Running Man (2025) filming locations
As we’ve already mentioned, The Running Man spent time filming in Glasgow last year. In addition, the crew were seen shooting in London with other locations including Bulgaria.
In Glasgow, The Running Man filming locations include outside of the SEC Armadillo and the OVO Hydro, which can be seen in the recent trailer, as can inside the Alea Casino at Glasgow Quay.
Bothwell Street, Wellington Street, Waterloo Street and West Campbell Street were also closed for filming in November 2024, as were Cadogan Square, Union Place, Bothwell Street, St Vincent Street and Renfrew Street.
In addition, Blythswood Hill was also used extensively by production, with scenes being shot at Trongate and Haghill
Often used as a stunt double for US cities such as New York and Boston, Hollywood films including World War Z and The Batman have previously filmed in Glasgow, and Powell recently returned to the city to film J.J Abrams’ upcoming blockbuster “Ghostwriter” with upcoming shoots including Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
