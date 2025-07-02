From when it will be released to where exactly in Scotland it filmed, here’s everything you need to know about The Running Man.

A new take on Stephen King’s novel, The Running Man will arrive in cinemas around the world in a few months.

Starring Glen Powell and directed by Edgar Wright, the blockbuster was shot in Glasgow last year with many locations around the city centre closed for filming.

Glen Powell stars in Paramount Pictures' The Running Man. | Ross Ferguson

With the first trailer now released - and Glasgow clearly visible throughout - here is everything you need to know about The Running Man.

The Running Man 2025 release date

The Running Man is set to be released in cinemas on November 7, 2025.

It was initially scheduled to open later in the month, but was moved up in order to avoid competing with Wicked: For Good.

Edgar Wright at the helm of The Running Man reboot

Best known for films such as Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, English filmmaker Edgar Wright is the director of The Running Man (2025).

Edgar Wright promotes the upcoming film "The Running Man" at the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon. | Getty Images

Though it follows in the footsteps of the 1987 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wright promises that his version will be more faithful to the book.

Speaking of...

What is The Running Man about?

Based on the 1982 novel by Stephen King - who published the book under the pseudonym Richard Bachman - The Running Man is set in a dystopian society where the most popular show on television is a deadly competition which pits contestants, known as Runners, up against professional assassins.

The runners must survive being hunted for 30 days with their every move broadcast to the public, all in the hopes of winning an increasing cash prize.

Josh Brolin stars in The Running Man. | Ross Ferguson

Working-class Ben Richards (Powell), in a desperate bid to save his sick daughter, is convinced by the show’s producer Dan Killian (Josh Brolin) to enter the game as a last resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he competes, and becomes a fan-favourite, Richards begins to threaten the entire system with his defiant nature which then forces him into not only outwitting the Hunters, but also those hoping for his failure at home.

The Running Man cast

After his success in films such as Anyone But You, Hit Man and Top Gun: Maverick, Powell leads the cast of The Running Man as protagonist Ben Richards.

Colman Domingo, Josh Brolin, Edgar Wright, and Glen Powell a CinemaCon ahead of a talk on The Running Man. | Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

He is joined by his Twisters co-star Katy O’Brian, as well as Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo and Michael Cera. Other cast members include Lee Pace and Sean Hayes, as well as William H. Macy.

Here is the cast of The Running Man (2025)

Glen Powell as Ben Richards

Josh Brolin as Dan Killian

Michael Cera as Elton

Colman Domingo as Bobby Thompson

Katy O’Brian as a contestant

Daniel Ezra as a contestant

Lee Pace as Evan McCone

William H. Macy

Sean Hayes

David Zayas as Richard Manuel

Jamye Lawson as Sheila

Emilia Jones

The Running Man (2025) filming locations

As we’ve already mentioned, The Running Man spent time filming in Glasgow last year. In addition, the crew were seen shooting in London with other locations including Bulgaria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Glasgow, The Running Man filming locations include outside of the SEC Armadillo and the OVO Hydro, which can be seen in the recent trailer, as can inside the Alea Casino at Glasgow Quay.

The Running Man remake filmed all over Glasgow City Centre. | Contributed

Bothwell Street, Wellington Street, Waterloo Street and West Campbell Street were also closed for filming in November 2024, as were Cadogan Square, Union Place, Bothwell Street, St Vincent Street and Renfrew Street.

In addition, Blythswood Hill was also used extensively by production, with scenes being shot at Trongate and Haghill