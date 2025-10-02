Irish singer CMAT postpones three sold out Glasgow shows due to infected tooth

CMAT has been forced to reschedule several of her upcoming shows in Glasgow. | Getty Images

CMAT told fans that she “can’t even open my mouth wide enough to laugh let alone sing”.

CMAT has postponed three of her sold out shows in Glasgow this month, as well as all of her October UK tour dates.

The Irish singer-songwriter announced on Wednesday that she needed to reschedule all of her upcoming shows this month due to an infected wisdom tooth.

She was set to play three nights at the Barrowland Ballroom from Wednesday, October 8 until Friday, October 10.

In a post on social media, CMAT wrote: “I am devastated to say that due to an infected wisdom tooth I need to reschedule all of my upcoming dates of the October UK tour.

“I woke up today with a throbbing pain in my jaw and booked an emergency visit with my dentist. He has booked me in for surgery to remove both lower wisdom teeth next week and given me antibiotics to help with the infection. I am told the recovery period for my surgery is two weeks to allow me to heal, with a following short period to allow me get back to full health.

“We are working to reschedule dates and will provide information on this as soon as possible.”

She added: “Your ticket will be valid for the rescheduled dates - if you’re not able to make the new date please contact your point of purchase for a refund.

“I realise that this will cause difficulties for so many of you who may have made plans to travel to these dates, and for this I can only say I am so so sorry.”

She finished the message by asking fans for ice cream and soup recommendations, stating that she would “dream about making it up to you all in the very near future”.

CMAT has also cancelled shows in London, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, Cambridge, Brighton, Norwich, Sheffield, Bristol, Cardiff and Birmingham.

Last month it was announced that she was among the 2025 Mercury Prize nominees, with the winner set to be announced during a live awards show in Newcastle on Thursday, October 16.