Of the 12 artists nominated for the Mercury Prize 2025, five have gigs coming up in Scotland. | Contributed

2025 Mercury Prize nominees CMAT, Wolf Alice, Emma-Jean Thackray, Martin Carthy and Fife's very own Jacob Alon all have gigs coming up in Scotland.

The shortlist for the Mercury Prize 2025 has been revealed, with artists such as CMAT and Wolf Alice among those nominated.

Celebrating the best of British and Irish music, the prestigious awards recognise the “Albums of the Year” from an eclectic range of genres. Acts including FKA twigs and PinkPantheress are among the newly announced nominees, as is Scottish folk songwriter Jacob Alon whose debut album In Limerence is also up for the top prize.

While some of those shortlisted — such as Pulp, Sam Fender and Fontaines D.C. — have already played shows in Scotland this year, there are several with gigs still to come.

Here are all of the 2025 Mercury Prize nominees on tour in Scotland.

CMAT

CMAT has several Scottish shows lined up to support her Mercury Prize nominated album EURO-COUNTRY. | Sarah Doyle

Nominated for her third album EURO-COUNTRY, CMAT has a whopping five shows lined up for Scotland in the coming months even after her appearance at Belladrum in August.

She will play three sold out shows at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom from Sunday, October 5 to Friday, October 10 later this year.

CMAT will then return to Scotland in early 2026, when she will play two nights at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7.

Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro in December. | Contributed

The Clearing, Wolf Alice’s fourth studio album, is also up for the 2025 Mercury Prize. The English rock band are no strangers to Scotland, having played TRNSMT in Glasgow on more than one occasion.

On Sunday, December 7 — the final date of their UK tour — Wolf Alice will play their biggest headline show in Scotland to date at the OVO Hydro. Considering heading along? Well, there still are a limited number of tickets available.

Jacob Alon

Jacob Alon's debut album In Limerence has been nominated for the Mercury Prize 2025. | Contributed

The only act from Scotland to be shortlisted for the 2025 Mercury Prize is Jacob Alon for their debut album In Limerence. Raised by a young single mother in Fife, Alon became a regular in Edinburgh’s folk music scene which led to them to finding their manager and creating their own record.

Already having played shows in Scotland earlier this year, Jacob Alon doesn’t have any headline gigs lined up at the moment.

However, you will be able to see them supporting Kae Tempest at Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Wednesday, November 12.

Emma-Jean Thackray

Emma Jean Thackray will play Glasgow in support of her second album Weirdo this November. | Lewis Vorn

Bringing together grunge, pop, soul and jazz, Emma-Jean Thackray’s second album Weirdo has been nominated for the 2025 Mercury Prize.

Originally from Leeds, the multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer and vocalist is set to play King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow on Wednesday, November 5.

Martin Carthy

Martin Carthy has two Scottish shows lined up for 2026. | Chad Hodgson

With a career spanning more than six decades Dr Martin Carthy MBE is one of the UK’s most influential folk musicians, and his first solo album in 21 years,Transform Me Then Into A Fish, has been shortlisted for this year’s Mercury Prize.