Mercury Prize 2025: All of the nominees with gigs lined up for Scotland - including CMAT and Wolf Alice
The shortlist for the Mercury Prize 2025 has been revealed, with artists such as CMAT and Wolf Alice among those nominated.
Celebrating the best of British and Irish music, the prestigious awards recognise the “Albums of the Year” from an eclectic range of genres. Acts including FKA twigs and PinkPantheress are among the newly announced nominees, as is Scottish folk songwriter Jacob Alon whose debut album In Limerence is also up for the top prize.
While some of those shortlisted — such as Pulp, Sam Fender and Fontaines D.C. — have already played shows in Scotland this year, there are several with gigs still to come.
Here are all of the 2025 Mercury Prize nominees on tour in Scotland.
CMAT
Nominated for her third album EURO-COUNTRY, CMAT has a whopping five shows lined up for Scotland in the coming months even after her appearance at Belladrum in August.
She will play three sold out shows at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom from Sunday, October 5 to Friday, October 10 later this year.
CMAT will then return to Scotland in early 2026, when she will play two nights at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7.
Wolf Alice
The Clearing, Wolf Alice’s fourth studio album, is also up for the 2025 Mercury Prize. The English rock band are no strangers to Scotland, having played TRNSMT in Glasgow on more than one occasion.
On Sunday, December 7 — the final date of their UK tour — Wolf Alice will play their biggest headline show in Scotland to date at the OVO Hydro. Considering heading along? Well, there still are a limited number of tickets available.
Jacob Alon
The only act from Scotland to be shortlisted for the 2025 Mercury Prize is Jacob Alon for their debut album In Limerence. Raised by a young single mother in Fife, Alon became a regular in Edinburgh’s folk music scene which led to them to finding their manager and creating their own record.
Already having played shows in Scotland earlier this year, Jacob Alon doesn’t have any headline gigs lined up at the moment.
However, you will be able to see them supporting Kae Tempest at Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Wednesday, November 12.
Emma-Jean Thackray
Bringing together grunge, pop, soul and jazz, Emma-Jean Thackray’s second album Weirdo has been nominated for the 2025 Mercury Prize.
Originally from Leeds, the multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer and vocalist is set to play King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow on Wednesday, November 5.
Martin Carthy
With a career spanning more than six decades Dr Martin Carthy MBE is one of the UK’s most influential folk musicians, and his first solo album in 21 years,Transform Me Then Into A Fish, has been shortlisted for this year’s Mercury Prize.
Alongside his daughter, Dr Carthy has two shows lined up for Scotland next year. You can catch Martin and Eliza Carthy live at the Òran Mór in Glasgow on Friday, February 13 or at Edinburgh’s Assembly Roxy on Sunday, February 15 2026.
