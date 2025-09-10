Mercury Prize Shortlist 2025: The full list of nominees including Pulp, CMAT and Scottish musician Jacob Alon
Scottish folk songwriter Jacob Alon is among the twelve artists shortlisted for the 2025 Mercury Prize.
Shortlisted for their debut album In Limerence, the Fife musician has been nominated alongside acts such as Pulp, CMAT, Sam Fender and Fontaines D.C. Alon’s record is one of only two debuts up for the 2025 award, alongside Hamstrings and Hurricanes by Welsh jazz musician Joe Webb.
First held in 1992 as an alternative to the BRITs, the Mercury Prize recognises the best new British and Irish music across a range of genres.
Last year, nominees included Charli XCX, The Last Dinner Party and Scottish DJ and producer Barry Can’t Swim, but it was ultimately Leeds band English Teacher who took home the prize.
Speaking to Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 6 Music about their nomination, Alon said it was a “huge honour”.
“I know a lot of people say this but I truly can’t believe it. It’s not caught up with me. It just doesn’t feel like a thing that happens to people like me. I’m just from a wee place called Fife - shout out to the Fife divas listening,” they joked.
Alon continued: “I’ve never held my breath for something like this to happen, but to be recognised for being purely vulnerable in my truth is one of the biggest hugs I could ever get for that and I just really appreciate that out of all the incredible music that’s come out this year the Mercury gals... clearly felt something. The fact that they felt something is the part that means the most to me - and the fact that more people will hear it now is huge.
“So thank you everyone that’s listened and if you’ve not I hope you like it, and if you don't that’s quite alright because there’s so many other amazing albums that are up as well.”
The full list of Mercury Prize Nominees 2025
Including Jacob Alon, here are the 12 “Albums of the Year” shortlisted for the 2025 Mercury Prize.
- CMAT — EURO-COUNTRY
- Emma-Jean Thackray — Weirdo
- FKA twigs — EUSEXUA
- Fontaines D.C. — Romance
- Jacob Alon — In Limerence
- Joe Webb — Hamstrings & Hurricanes
- Martin Carthy — Transform Me Then Into A Fish
- Pa Salieu — Afrikan Alien
- PinkPantheress — Fancy That
- Pulp — More
- Sam Fender — People Watching
- Wolf Alice — The Clearing
When will the 2025 Mercury Prize winner be announced?
The winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize will be announced during a live awards show on Thursday, October 16.
This year’s ceremony will be held at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena - the first time it will take place outside of London.
Who decides the Mercury Prize shortlist?
The 2025 Mercury Prize shortlist was curated by an independent panel of music industry professionals.
This year’s judges are Danielle Perry (Broadcaster & Writer), Jamie Cullum (Musician & Broadcaster), Jamz Supernova (Broadcaster & DJ), Jeff Smith (Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2), Lea Stonhill (Music Programming Consultant), Mistajam (Songwriter, DJ & Broadcaster), Phil Alexander (Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo), Sian Eleri (Broadcaster & DJ), Will Hodgkinson (Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times), Sophie Williams (Music Writer & Broadcaster).
Jeff Smith also chairs the 2025 judging team.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.