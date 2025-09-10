Jacob Alon during the 2025 Mercury Prize shortlist Announcement in London. | John Marshall - JM Enternational

Fife musician Jacob Alon’s debut album has been nominated for the 2025 Mercury Prize alongside records from Pulp, CMAT, Wolf Alice and more.

Scottish folk songwriter Jacob Alon is among the twelve artists shortlisted for the 2025 Mercury Prize.

Shortlisted for their debut album In Limerence, the Fife musician has been nominated alongside acts such as Pulp, CMAT, Sam Fender and Fontaines D.C. Alon’s record is one of only two debuts up for the 2025 award, alongside Hamstrings and Hurricanes by Welsh jazz musician Joe Webb.

CMAT’s latest album Euro-Country has been nominated for the 2025 Mercury Prize. | Getty Images

First held in 1992 as an alternative to the BRITs, the Mercury Prize recognises the best new British and Irish music across a range of genres.

Last year, nominees included Charli XCX, The Last Dinner Party and Scottish DJ and producer Barry Can’t Swim, but it was ultimately Leeds band English Teacher who took home the prize.

Speaking to Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 6 Music about their nomination, Alon said it was a “huge honour”.

“I know a lot of people say this but I truly can’t believe it. It’s not caught up with me. It just doesn’t feel like a thing that happens to people like me. I’m just from a wee place called Fife - shout out to the Fife divas listening,” they joked.

Alon continued: “I’ve never held my breath for something like this to happen, but to be recognised for being purely vulnerable in my truth is one of the biggest hugs I could ever get for that and I just really appreciate that out of all the incredible music that’s come out this year the Mercury gals... clearly felt something. The fact that they felt something is the part that means the most to me - and the fact that more people will hear it now is huge.

Fife musician Jacob Alon. | Contributed

“So thank you everyone that’s listened and if you’ve not I hope you like it, and if you don't that’s quite alright because there’s so many other amazing albums that are up as well.”

The full list of Mercury Prize Nominees 2025

Including Jacob Alon, here are the 12 “Albums of the Year” shortlisted for the 2025 Mercury Prize.

CMAT — EURO-COUNTRY

Emma-Jean Thackray — Weirdo

FKA twigs — EUSEXUA

Fontaines D.C. — Romance

Jacob Alon — In Limerence

Joe Webb — Hamstrings & Hurricanes

Martin Carthy — Transform Me Then Into A Fish

Pa Salieu — Afrikan Alien

PinkPantheress — Fancy That

Pulp — More

Sam Fender — People Watching

Wolf Alice — The Clearing

When will the 2025 Mercury Prize winner be announced?

The winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize will be announced during a live awards show on Thursday, October 16.

This year’s ceremony will be held at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena - the first time it will take place outside of London.

Who decides the Mercury Prize shortlist?

The 2025 Mercury Prize shortlist was curated by an independent panel of music industry professionals.

This year’s judges are Danielle Perry (Broadcaster & Writer), Jamie Cullum (Musician & Broadcaster), Jamz Supernova (Broadcaster & DJ), Jeff Smith (Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2), Lea Stonhill (Music Programming Consultant), Mistajam (Songwriter, DJ & Broadcaster), Phil Alexander (Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo), Sian Eleri (Broadcaster & DJ), Will Hodgkinson (Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times), Sophie Williams (Music Writer & Broadcaster).