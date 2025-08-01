Belladrum 2025 in pictures: Thousands gather for popular three-day Highland family festival

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 1st Aug 2025, 13:15 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 16:17 BST

Day two of the iconic Scottish music festival has begun.

Belladrum 2025 has kicked off for its second day with thousands of festival-goers turning out to enjoy the family festival.

Thursday saw the yearly festival, which is held on the Belladrum Estate just 20 minutes from Inverness, begin with artists including Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Heaton and the Pigeon Detectives performing live.

Friday has now kicked off with acts including Supergrass, CMAT, Skippinnish and Gok Wan DJ set to take to the main stage.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Bella goes to the Moo-vies” with hundreds expected to turn out in their fancy dress on Saturday for the fancy dress competition.

Here are 17 pictures of delighted festival goers from Thursday and Friday with more to come as the day continues.

Happy faces had the chance to watch their favourite acts live.

1. People enjoying the family festival

Happy faces had the chance to watch their favourite acts live. | Ena Saracevic

Friends kicking back near the Ice House stage.

2. Rock and roll!

Friends kicking back near the Ice House stage. | Ena Saracevic

Queues lined up for the festival on Friday morning.

3. Thousands turned up on Thursday

Queues lined up for the festival on Friday morning. | Ena Saracevic

There were a variety of outfits during Thursday.

4. Funky hats

There were a variety of outfits during Thursday. | Ena Saracevic

