Belladrum 2025 has kicked off for its second day with thousands of festival-goers turning out to enjoy the family festival.

Thursday saw the yearly festival, which is held on the Belladrum Estate just 20 minutes from Inverness, begin with artists including Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Heaton and the Pigeon Detectives performing live.

Friday has now kicked off with acts including Supergrass, CMAT, Skippinnish and Gok Wan DJ set to take to the main stage.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Bella goes to the Moo-vies” with hundreds expected to turn out in their fancy dress on Saturday for the fancy dress competition.

Here are 17 pictures of delighted festival goers from Thursday and Friday with more to come as the day continues.

1 . People enjoying the family festival Happy faces had the chance to watch their favourite acts live. | Ena Saracevic Photo Sales

2 . Rock and roll! Friends kicking back near the Ice House stage. | Ena Saracevic Photo Sales

3 . Thousands turned up on Thursday Queues lined up for the festival on Friday morning. | Ena Saracevic Photo Sales

4 . Funky hats There were a variety of outfits during Thursday. | Ena Saracevic Photo Sales