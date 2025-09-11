Who will win the Mercury Prize 2025? Latest odds - as Sam Fender leads the way

Jacob Alon has become the latest Scottish artist to be shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

Formerly called the Mercury Music Prize, was created in 1992 as an alternative to the Brit Awards and is known for its eclectic mix of musical genres.

Young Fathers were the last Scots to win the award in 2014.

The first prize was won by Scottish band Primal Scream for their seminal album ‘Screamadelica’, with Franz Ferdinand the only other act from north of the border to have triumphed.

This year’s shortlist contains a dozen artists, with the winner being announced at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on October 16 - the first time the ceremony has been held outside London.

Here’s who the bookies reckon have the best chance of winning - and who would be a huge surprise given the odds, according to the experts at OLBG.

1 . Sam Fender - 1/1 Sam Fender is the bookies favourite for the 2025 Mercury Music Prize 2025. His third album 'People Watching' went straight to the top of the UK album charts and is evens to land one of the most prestigious prizes in music.

2 . Fontaines DC Irish band Fontaines DC reached a new level of fame with fourth album 'Romance'. Well on their way to being one of the biggest acts on the planet, they are 2/1 second favourites for the Mercury.

3 . CMAT CMAT has had an amazing year so far - she was one of the most talked-about acts at Glastonbury and her third album 'Euro-Country' received near-universal critical acclaim. She's a 3/1 joint third favourite to take home the 2025 Mercury Prize.