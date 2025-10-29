Here's how to get Calvin Harris tickets and presale as Scottish DJ announces huge Hampden gig

Calvin Harris performs on the final day of TRNSMT Festival 2024. | Getty Images

Calvin Harris will play Hampden in 2026 - here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

Scottish superstar Calvin Harris has announced a massive summer show at Hampden Park next year.

The world famous producer and DJ, who is originally from Dumfries, will perform at the Glasgow stadium on Saturday, August 1 2026.

With special guests still to be announced, here’s everything you need to know about tickets and presale for Calvin Harris at Hampden.

When is Calvin Harris playing Hampden?

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for Calvin Harris in Glasgow will begin at 10am on Friday, November 7. Tickets can be purchased via sites including Ticketmaster and Gigs in Scotland.

To avoid missing out, fans should make sure to register for an account with their preferred ticket site in advance of the sale beginning.

Other tips for getting tickets include:

Using only one browser tab and device per account

Logging in early to ensure card/payment details are up to date

If using Ticketmaster, joining the waiting room which opens 15 minutes before the sale begins

Ensuring there is a stable internet connection, avoiding VPNs and making sure to clear browser cache to avoid technical issues

Calvin Harris Glasgow presale

If you don’t fancy waiting on general sale, there are plenty of presales for Calvin Harris at Hampden Park.

The earliest is through Harris himself, with fans able to sign up for access. Artist presale will begin at 9am on Wednesday, November 5.

There is then O2 Priority presale - for O2 and Virgin Media customers - which will begin at 10am on Wednesday, November 5.

Fans can also register for Gigs in Scotland presale, available to anyone with an account on the site, which will begin at 10am on Thursday, November 6.

There is also venue presale from 10am on Thursday, November 6, with further information available via Hampden Park, as well as Ticketmaster presale for eligible fans.

Every Calvin Harris Hampden presale

Artist presale : Starts at 9am on Wednesday, November 5.

: Starts at 9am on Wednesday, November 5. O2 Priority presale : Starts at 10am on Wednesday, November 5 - for O2 or Virgin Media customers only.

: Starts at 10am on Wednesday, November 5 - for O2 or Virgin Media customers only. Gigs in Scotland presale : Starts at 10am on Thursday, November 6.

: Starts at 10am on Thursday, November 6. Venue presale : Starts at 10am on Thursday, November 6

: Starts at 10am on Thursday, November 6 Ticketmaster presale : Starts at 10am on Thursday, November 6

: Starts at 10am on Thursday, November 6 General sale: Starts at 10am on Friday, November 7

Are there any restrictions?

There is a limit of 8 tickets per person and household for this event, with any tickets in excess of this to be cancelled.