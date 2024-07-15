TRNSMT review: 'Calvin Harris's set was a reminder of the sheer number of bangers he's had a hand in'

Sunday headliner Calvin Harris thanked the crowd for foregoing “an important football match” to party with him instead, through what was effectively a high-end DJ gig, writes Fiona Shepherd

Despite Alison Goldfrapp’s best efforts to get the crowd dancing with the hi-energy rhythm of Rocket, the fuzz electro Ooh La La and the glam stomp of Strict Machine, the only movement on a peaceful Sunday afternoon at TRNSMT was a hitherto untapped desire to wave Spanish flags.

Singer/songwriter Rachel Chinouriri captured the carefree atmosphere with her blithe indie pop set on the King Tut’s Stage, while sibling duo Wasia Project were an even more laidback proposition with a set blending elements of loungey easy listening, yacht rock and what sounded like a jazz pop take on Barry Manilow’s Could It Be Magic lapped up by a small but enthusiastic audience of their peers. In contrast, London duo Nova Twins brought the fuzztone-embellished righteous rock, easily earning their “here we f***ing go” chant.

By early evening, the site had filled up, with most roads leading to the Main Stage, leaving the intriguing Leeds outfit English Teacher in search of an audience at the River Stage and rock rave faves Enter Shikari rousing a small but committed band of moshers.

Warming up nicely for Calvin Harris, Chase & Status’s idea of bringing the noise was to enlist an MC to bray as loudly as possible over relentless rave and jungle beats. Their live drummer provided some extra heft but only a couple of their many vocal guests appeared in person, with the rest making onscreen cameos.