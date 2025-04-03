6 celebrities that own pubs in Scotland- including Calvin Harris

2 . T-Squared Social, St Andrews

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are behind a company's plans to open a sports and entertainment gastro pub in the former 1930s picture house in St Andrews. The plans to transform the listed building were first revealed in 2023. The company, Nexus Luxury Collection wants to launch its T-Squared Social venture in town , which they already operate in New York. If plans get approved the famous duo will be owners of the Scottish outlet of this premium sports and entertainment gastro pub. | Ethan Miller/ Patrick Smith/Getty Images