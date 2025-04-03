6 celebrities that own pubs in Scotland- including Calvin Harris

Whether it’s a traditional pub or sleek cocktail bar, we love somewhere to have a drink in Scotland. But did you know that some are owned by famous faces in the world of business art and music?
1. The Coach and Horses, Dumfries
World-famous DJ Calvin Harris was part of a group that bought his former local in 2023. Mr Harris - whose real name is Adam Wiles - is listed as a director of To The Nines Ltd, who bought the pub known for its live music. | Getty Images
2. T-Squared Social, St Andrews
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are behind a company's plans to open a sports and entertainment gastro pub in the former 1930s picture house in St Andrews. The plans to transform the listed building were first revealed in 2023. The company, Nexus Luxury Collection wants to launch its T-Squared Social venture in town , which they already operate in New York. If plans get approved the famous duo will be owners of the Scottish outlet of this premium sports and entertainment gastro pub. | Ethan Miller/ Patrick Smith/Getty Images
3. Cromlix bar, Dunblane
Part of the Cromlix Hotel in Dunblane which is owned by ex-tennis ace Andy Murray and his wife Kim. The couple bought the hotel in 2013 and have since renovated and expanded it, with it winning multiple awards since then. | contributed
4. The Sparkle Horse and the Bell Jar, Glasgow
This long-standing popular west end bar (known for its live music, pub quiz and famous punters) is owned by Bis guitarist ‘Sci-Fi’ Steven Clark, who also owns The Bell Jar in the southside. Bis are a Scottish indie pop band formed in 1994 with hits such as Kandy Pop and Life as we Know it. | Google Maps