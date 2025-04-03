6 celebrities that own pubs in Scotland- including Calvin Harris

Scotland is awash with all different types of pubs and bars, with a few that are owned by some well known people.

Whether it’s a traditional pub or sleek cocktail bar, we love somewhere to have a drink in Scotland. But did you know that some are owned by famous faces in the world of business art and music?

From a pub known for its live music to a boutique Highland bar, here are some Scottish pubs that are owned by famous people.

World-famous DJ Calvin Harris was part of a group that bought his former local in 2023. Mr Harris - whose real name is Adam Wiles - is listed as a director of To The Nines Ltd, who bought the pub known for its live music.

1. The Coach and Horses, Dumfries

World-famous DJ Calvin Harris was part of a group that bought his former local in 2023. Mr Harris - whose real name is Adam Wiles - is listed as a director of To The Nines Ltd, who bought the pub known for its live music. | Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are behind a company's plans to open a sports and entertainment gastro pub in the former 1930s picture house in St Andrews. The plans to transform the listed building were first revealed in 2023. The company, Nexus Luxury Collection wants to launch its T-Squared Social venture in town , which they already operate in New York. If plans get approved the famous duo will be owners of the Scottish outlet of this premium sports and entertainment gastro pub.

2. T-Squared Social, St Andrews

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are behind a company's plans to open a sports and entertainment gastro pub in the former 1930s picture house in St Andrews. The plans to transform the listed building were first revealed in 2023. The company, Nexus Luxury Collection wants to launch its T-Squared Social venture in town , which they already operate in New York. If plans get approved the famous duo will be owners of the Scottish outlet of this premium sports and entertainment gastro pub. | Ethan Miller/ Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Part of the Cromlix Hotel in Dunblane which is owned by ex-tennis ace Andy Murray and his wife Kim. The couple bought the hotel in 2013 and have since renovated and expanded it, with it winning multiple awards since then.

3. Cromlix bar, Dunblane

Part of the Cromlix Hotel in Dunblane which is owned by ex-tennis ace Andy Murray and his wife Kim. The couple bought the hotel in 2013 and have since renovated and expanded it, with it winning multiple awards since then. | contributed

This long-standing popular west end bar (known for its live music, pub quiz and famous punters) is owned by Bis guitarist ‘Sci-Fi’ Steven Clark, who also owns The Bell Jar in the southside. Bis are a Scottish indie pop band formed in 1994 with hits such as Kandy Pop and Life as we Know it.

4. The Sparkle Horse and the Bell Jar, Glasgow

This long-standing popular west end bar (known for its live music, pub quiz and famous punters) is owned by Bis guitarist ‘Sci-Fi’ Steven Clark, who also owns The Bell Jar in the southside. Bis are a Scottish indie pop band formed in 1994 with hits such as Kandy Pop and Life as we Know it. | Google Maps

