DJ Rich List 2025: Here are the 13 wealthiest DJs in the world - Calvin Harris net worth

They're coaxed millions onto the dancefloor over their careers and soundtracked nights out all over the world.

And the leading lights of the DJing world can command millions of dollars to get the party started.

Add in enormous profits frm selling albums, remixing other artists' tracks, advertising deals, film soundracks and shrewd investments, and DJs can become extremely wealthy.

We've taken a look at those who have banked the most bucks out of the industry.

For the purposes of this list we've chosen people who are predominantly known for being DJs, rather than those who just have a DJing sideline - meaning the likes Gianluca Vacchi ($200 million) who made most of his cash from investments, do not appear.

With that being said, here are the top 13 richest DJs in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth .

1 . Calvin Harris Dumfries-born Calvin Harris is the world's wealthiest DJ. Since his debut album 'I Created Disco' in 2007 he's amassed a fortune estimated at $300 million. | Getty Images

2 . David Guetta If you want French house producer and DJ David Guetta to play a few tunes at your party you'll need deep pockets. He's the second highest paid DJ in the world and is worth around $200 million. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . DJ Tiesto Holland's DJ Tiesto plays to massive audiences around the world. Known as the Godfather of EDM, he has released seven studio albums and has career earnings of approximately $170 million. | Getty Images

4 . Steve Aoki Steve Aoki makes more money than any other DJ from touring. That, and a host of money-spinning collaborations with artists like will.i.am, Iggy Azalea, Blink-182 and Louis Tomlinson, have led to him being worth in the region of $120 million. | Getty Images for MDLBEAST