After three shows in Scotland earlier this year, Busted and McFly will return to Glasgow for one final show at the OVO Hydro.

After two massive shows in October, Busted and McFly will soon return to Glasgow for one final night.

The two noughties boybands will go head to head at the OVO Hydro for the final Scottish show of their joint Busted vs McFly tour.

Before the night is over, each band will play their own set before facing off against one another much to the delight of the crowd.

If you’re among those heading to the Hydro this evening, here’s everything you need to know about Busted vs McFly’s final Glasgow show.

Busted vs McFly Glasgow stage times

For fans going to see Busted vs McFly’s final Glasgow gig this evening, doors will open at 6.30pm with the performances to begin from 8pm and end by 10.30pm.

While these times will be subject to change, here are the Busted vs McFly stage times for the OVO Hydro tonight:

Doors open : 6.30pm

: 6.30pm Show starts : 8pm

: 8pm Show ends : 10.30pm

: 10.30pm Curfew: 11pm

Busted vs McFly setlist Glasgow

The first act to take to the stage at the OVO Hydro tonight will be McFly, who will play all their greatest hits, followed by Busted who will do the same.

As for what each band will play, here are all the songs you can expect to hear - including some McBusted tracks.

McFly setlist

Where Did All the Guitars Go?

Star Girl

That Girl

One for the Radio

I'll Be OK

Obviously

Room on the 3rd Floor

All About You

Transylvania / Lies

Red

The Heart Never Lies

Busted setlist

Crashed the Wedding

Meet You There

Dawson's Geek / Britney / Nerdy / Why

You Said No

Loser Kid

Who's David

Sleeping With the Light On

Everything I Knew

Thunderbirds Are Go

What I Go to School For

Busted vs McFly setlist

Drum Battle

Hate Your Guts (McBusted cover)

3am / Not Alone

Air Hostess (Busted song)

5 Colours in Her Hair (McFly song)

Encore

What Happened to Your Band (McBusted cover)

Shine a Light (McFly song)

Year 3000 (Busted song)

Are there any tickets left for Busted vs McFly in Glasgow?

If you missed out on seeing Busted and McFly in Glasgow last month but would like to get some last minute tickets, then you are in luck.

Tickets remain available on Ticketmaster and will also be on sale at the venue box office, with prices ranging from around £65 to £102.

The OVO Hydro Box Office, located inside the SEC Centre, will open at 3pm and close around 15 minutes after the main act takes to the stage.

Are there any restrictions?

Only those who are 14 or older will be allowed in the standing area, with under-16s to be accompanied by an adult over 18. No children who are under 8 will be permitted inside the venue.