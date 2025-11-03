Busted vs McFly: Here are the setlists and stage times for Busted and McFly's final Glasgow show

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 11:06 GMT
Busted and McFly will play their last Busted vs McFly gig in Scotland at the OVO Hydro this evening. placeholder image
After three shows in Scotland earlier this year, Busted and McFly will return to Glasgow for one final show at the OVO Hydro.

After two massive shows in October, Busted and McFly will soon return to Glasgow for one final night.

The two noughties boybands will go head to head at the OVO Hydro for the final Scottish show of their joint Busted vs McFly tour.

Before the night is over, each band will play their own set before facing off against one another much to the delight of the crowd.

If you’re among those heading to the Hydro this evening, here’s everything you need to know about Busted vs McFly’s final Glasgow show.

Busted vs McFly Glasgow stage times

For fans going to see Busted vs McFly’s final Glasgow gig this evening, doors will open at 6.30pm with the performances to begin from 8pm and end by 10.30pm.

While these times will be subject to change, here are the Busted vs McFly stage times for the OVO Hydro tonight:

  • Doors open: 6.30pm
  • Show starts: 8pm
  • Show ends: 10.30pm
  • Curfew: 11pm

Busted vs McFly setlist Glasgow

The first act to take to the stage at the OVO Hydro tonight will be McFly, who will play all their greatest hits, followed by Busted who will do the same.

As for what each band will play, here are all the songs you can expect to hear - including some McBusted tracks.

Busted vs McFly will play their final show at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow in November. placeholder image
McFly setlist

  • Where Did All the Guitars Go?
  • Star Girl
  • That Girl
  • One for the Radio
  • I'll Be OK
  • Obviously
  • Room on the 3rd Floor
  • All About You
  • Transylvania / Lies
  • Red
  • The Heart Never Lies

Busted setlist

  • Crashed the Wedding
  • Meet You There
  • Dawson's Geek / Britney / Nerdy / Why
  • You Said No
  • Loser Kid
  • Who's David
  • Sleeping With the Light On
  • Everything I Knew
  • Thunderbirds Are Go
  • What I Go to School For

Busted vs McFly setlist

  • Drum Battle
  • Hate Your Guts (McBusted cover)
  • 3am / Not Alone
  • Air Hostess (Busted song)
  • 5 Colours in Her Hair (McFly song)

Encore

  • What Happened to Your Band (McBusted cover)
  • Shine a Light (McFly song)
  • Year 3000 (Busted song)

Are there any tickets left for Busted vs McFly in Glasgow?

If you missed out on seeing Busted and McFly in Glasgow last month but would like to get some last minute tickets, then you are in luck.

Tickets remain available on Ticketmaster and will also be on sale at the venue box office, with prices ranging from around £65 to £102.

The OVO Hydro Box Office, located inside the SEC Centre, will open at 3pm and close around 15 minutes after the main act takes to the stage.

Are there any restrictions?

Only those who are 14 or older will be allowed in the standing area, with under-16s to be accompanied by an adult over 18. No children who are under 8 will be permitted inside the venue.

In addition, there are warnings that level 3 of the OVO Hydro is only accessible by stairs. Plus levels 2 and 3 may be unsuitable for those with mobility issues or difficulties with heights.

