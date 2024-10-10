Two of the biggest bands of the noughties are heading out on tour together.

Platinum-selling British bands Busted and McFly have announced that they going head-to-head in a new UK tour next year.

Members of the bands have previously toured as supergroup McBusted, but this weill be the first time that all the original members will be heading out together - playing two seperate sets of hits.

The news was announced as McFly performed a gig to mark their 21st birthday this week, bringing Busted out to the delight of fans.

In a statement, McFly were in combative mood, saying: “Busted gatecrashed our show last night (not cool), and challenged us to a VS tour next year. They’re old men now, and we are gonna blow them and their carers off the stage next year.

They continued: “We’ve had a great time celebrating our 21st birthday this week and next year is going to be even better - P.S. Busted Suck.”

Announcing the news Busted said: “The whole tour is to find out who’s a better band. Fans can decide. They can come and support their band and they might change their mind. It’s going to be a fight to the death.”

Meanwhile McFly countered: “It has been a long time coming, this tour. Fans have wanted this. There’s a massive crossover in the fanbases but secretly [we] think everyone likes Busted more.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Scottish gig - including the best way to bag tickets.

When are Busted and McFly playing Scotland?

Busted and McFly will be playing two Scottish gigs as part of their tour, with the first at Aberdeen’s P&J Live Arena on September 30. They will then play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on October 2.

Where else are Busted and McFly playing on their co-headlining tour?

Other than the two Glasgow gigs, the boys will be making the following stops on their UK tour:

September 16 – bp pulse Live, Birmingham

September 19 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

September 20 – The O2, London

September 23 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

September 26 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

September 27 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

October 7 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

October 10 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

October 14 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

October 17 – AO Arena, Manchester

October 20 – 3Arena, Dublin

October 21 – SSE Arena, Belfast

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, October 18, here.

Are there any presales for Busted and McFly’s tour dates?

Customers of OVO Energy will get access to a pre-sale at 9am on Wednesday, October 16, at 9am.

But the easiest way to get presale tickets for both Scottish gigs is to sign up here and you will be sent a code to access tickets - also on Wednesday, October 16, at 9am.

How much are the tickets for Busted and McFly?

Depending on where you are sitting or standing, tickets will cost between £52.80 and £98.20 (plus the inevitable booking fees).

Are there any age restrictions?